Trout Unlimited leasing water rights
Trout Unlimited announced its intention to lease state water rights as part of a multi-year project in the Yakima Basin.
The effort would improve tributary streamflows in drought years, a key issue identified in the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan. If water rights owners divert less water from Yakima River tributaries during times with exceptionally low flows, it would help meet the needs of farms or fish.
Water users interested in the effort must have a valid state water right and must be able to demonstrate water use within the past five years. If you're interested in a potential lease of your water rights or have questions, call Trout Unlimited project manager Justin Bezold at 509-881-5464 or email him at justin.bezold@tu.org.
Klingele wins shoot-off at Button Shoot
James Klingele won a shoot-off to beat Stan Shields and Eric Panattoni after all three broke perfect scores in the men’s division at Week 5 of the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association’s W.K. Button Shoot.
Paul Klingele earned the Senior division button by topping Jim Thorne in a shoot-off after both broke 24s. Shara Green won another shoot-off over Renee Blankenship after both broke 18s in the Ladies division.
Super Senior Steve Simon broke a 24 and Junior shooter Tristan Eims broke a 22 to win their respective buttons.
BIRD ALERT
Bird reports this week came in from an assortment of different places. A trip out to the Blackrock Valley gave one local birder some looks at raptors including golden eagle, red-tailed hawk and our winter-visiting rough-legged hawk.
A Yakima birder walking around a Scenic Drive neighborhood spotted a Townsend’s solitaire. Usually observed alone the Townsend's solitaire is most often seen perched upright high in a tree. Another fairly unusual sighting for the city was seven snow geese spotted flying over home near Yakima’s Tahoma Cemetery.
One bird enthusiast birding around the Wenas cemetery spotted 21 species. Highlights included Cooper's hawk, bald eagle, great horned owl, prairie falcon, mountain chickadee, bushtit, and varied thrush.
A good local birding spot that is sometimes overlooked is Yakima County’s Eschbach Nature Park. This week birders visiting the natural area spotted nearly 30 species including green-winged teal, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, red-breasted sapsucker, belted kingfisher, Steller's jay, ruby-crowned and golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, pacific wren, Bewick's wren, cedar waxwing and spotted towhee.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.