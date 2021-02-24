State says take down feeders to help birds
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends people help birds social distance by taking down all bird feeders until April 1.
Birds across Washington and other Northwest states continue to be found dead or sick at backyard feeders due to salmonellosis, a common and usually fatal disease caused by bacteria. Infected birds typically become very lethargic, fluff out their feathers, and are easy to approach.
Salmonellosis can spread easily through saliva and droppings when birds flock together around feeders. WDFW recommends leaving sick birds alone and reporting them to wildlife officials.
Removing feeders will encourage birds to disperse and find natural food sources. If you do use feeders, make sure you can clean them daily.
Miller perfect to win at Button Shoot
Nick Miller broke a perfect 25 to win the Men’s division and Curt Robins broke a 22 to win his button.
Senior shooter Jim Thorne broke a 23 to win his division and Hank McCleary’s 25 earned him the button in the Super Senior division. Debby Anex drove all the way from Milton to win her button in the Ladies Division.
BIRD ALERT
Everywhere you go, there’s a cemetery lurking not too far away and birding in a cemetery may come as a surprise until you think about it. Cemeteries can be large, beautiful natural areas with luxurious trees, which are often very quiet and well-maintained with a diverse horticulture.
In urban areas, they offer the birds a bit of green space, not only in the nesting season but also in winter. For example, one popular birding location is the Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, where this week birders spotted Canada goose, California quail, Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, Anna’s hummingbird, Cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, black-capped chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, American robin, house finch, a female purple finch, American goldfinch, in the sparrow family were dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow and spotted towhee.
Be sure to follow the cemetery rules, give precedence to visiting families, and of course don’t drive or park on the grass. Enjoy the peaceful natural environment, the reflective spirit of life — and the opportunity to share that with the birds.
A snowy birding trip into the Horse Heaven Hills above Mabton turned up large flocks of horned lark estimated at 550 birds, a snow bunting, a couple of Lapland longspurs and a northern shrike.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
SATURDAY: The Yakima Audubon Society will take a field trip to the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.