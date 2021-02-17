Shields perfect to win at Button Shoot
Stan Shields broke the only perfect score to win the Men’s Division at Week 7 of the Yakima Valley Sportsman’s Association W.K. Button Shoot.
Brent Mallon and Dale Klingele both broke 24s to win buttons as well. Scott Panattoni broke a 23 to win the Senior shooter division and Ken Sanden won the Super Senior button.
State to discuss fish passage at meeting
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host an online meeting next Thursday to discuss potential new rules surrounding fish passage and screening improvements.
Recommendations from Gov. Jay Inslee’s Southern Resident Orca Task Force drove the rulemaking, including a recommendation to apply and enforce laws to protect salmon habitat. Habitat Program Director Margen Carlson said deteriorating culverts, outdated bridges and diversion dams all contribute to preventing fish from swimming upstream to spawn.
Rulemaking will be designed to provide clarity for landowners and is designed to focus on compliance standards used for current fish passage and screening projects, such as climate adapted water crossings. New rules are expected to go into effect in 2022.
Anyone can join the meeting and no registration is required. For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
BIRD ALERT
The BBQ Flats Horse Camp in the open, flat pine forest, located in the Wenas area is a neat place to look for birds that inhabit mountainous country. This week, a search of the campground turned up a trio of woodpeckers with a couple of hairy woodpeckers, four white-headed woodpeckers and a northern flicker. Other mountain species included Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch and our smallest nuthatch, the pygmy nuthatch.
Another under-birded area is Yakima Sportsman State Park. A 247-acre park on the floodplain of the Yakima River, its two miles of hiking trails make it a great place to explore and a real birdwatcher’s haven. This week birders found almost 30 species. Highlights included wood duck, American wigeon, hooded merganser, double-crested cormorant, bald eagle, belted kingfisher, Say’s phoebe, California scrub-jay, black-capped chickadee, Bewick’s wren, house finch, dark-eyed junco, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and spotted towhee.
Other interesting sightings from around the Yakima area this week included a barn owl and a long-eared owl observed east of Moxee, a flock of 8 gray-crowned rosy-finch spotted as they flew of I82 near the Fred G. Redmon Bridge and a Terrace Heights resident spotted an Anna’s hummingbird and a northern shrike in his yard.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.
WEDNESDAY: “Fish recolonization of the White Salmon River since removal of Condit Dam: What we know, and what we don’t!” will be the topic of a Zoom free Zoom presentation hosted by Mid-Columbia Fisheries. Fisheries Research Biologists from the US Geologic Survey, Ian Jezorek and Jill Hardiman, along with Yakama Nation fish biologist Joe Zendt, will be the presenters as part Mid-Columbia’s Winter Speaker Series.