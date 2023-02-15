Uplands trails closed again
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closed its trails at the Cowiche Uplands due to mud once again.
Snow Mountain Trails remain closed as well and CCC executive director Celisa Hopkins said Rocky Top is “very muddy” as well. The conservancy recommends always staying off muddy trails to prevent erosion and protect their long-term health.
WDFW seeking input on hunting rule changes
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will welcome public comments on proposed rule changes for the 2023-24 hunting seasons from Feb. 15-March 26.
Proposals include those related to landowner hunting permits, deer and elk special permits, hunting seasons, areas, and permit quotas for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat, as well as hunting seasons and regulations for migratory gamebirds. For more details and to submit comments go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Comments can also be mailed to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife — Wildlife Program, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504 or submitted verbally at a public hearing on March 27. Pre-registration for the hearing is required and closes at 8 a.m. on March 26.
Two perfect scores at button shoot
Ale Wims broke a perfect score to win the Men’s button and Joel Moberly did the same in the Senior Division at Week 7 of the Yakima Sportsmen Association’s W.K. Button Shoot on Sunday.
Super Senior Rick Bueschel broke a 24 to win his division while Debby Anex and Renee Blankenship both broke 19s to win the Ladies Division..
Bird alert
Thrushes were well represented this week at Yakima’s Emil Kissel Park with varied thrush, hermit thrush and American robin all making their presence known. They were on the list of one visiting birder from Seattle, who tallied 21 species in the park. A few other species of note on the list included Anna’s hummingbird, California scrub-jay, Bewick’s wren and yellow-rumped warbler. Small community parks like this can be very productive birding areas close to home.
An Environmental Science class from Heritage University spent 1½ hours of field study at the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge this week and managed to identify 19 species with the highlight being seven trumpeter swans, as well as northern shoveler, American wigeon, northern pintail and ring-necked duck. If you are an environmental educator who would like to bring a class field trip to visit the refuge, please contact me at the email below.
Other reports from around the valley included a pair of golden eagles spotted along Selah Butte in the Yakima Canyon, two black-crowned night herons on a private pond in Sunnyside, 14 wild turkeys noted at the trailhead turnoff of Black Canyon in the Wenas, where there was also a beautiful mountain bluebird, a horned grebe was on the small pond at the Riverside Christian School and a purple finch observed eating berries at the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun runs at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The Yakima Nordic Skiing and Snowshoeing Council will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Naches Ranger Station — enter through the back door. Agenda items include trail conditions and grooming status, as well as a Sno-Park report.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group’s Winter Speakers Series continues with the Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board’s Alex Conley and Bull Trout Task Force’s Aimee Taylor presenting “Bull trout in the Yakima Basin.” The free event goes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom and registration is available at eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will host its weekly meeting at 7 p.m. Magic’s Pizza. Washington Department of Wildlife Region 3 Director Mike Livingston and the region’s fish program manager, Trevor Hutton, will share updates on the Cle Elum Fish Passage project and other Yakima Basin Integrated Plan projects.
ALSO THURSDAY: Our Planet Live In Concert, a digital program inspired by the Netflix original documentary series with music by Steven Prcie and co-narration on screen by David Attenborough and William Shatner will start at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets range from $20-$69 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the World Wildlife Federation’s nature education and awareness initiatives. For more information or to buy your tickets, go to capitoltheatre.org.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
TUESDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will host its free weekly fly tying classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Bible Church in Gleed. All materials are provided.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will walk 4 miles on level ground around Granger to view The Granger Dinosaurs, starting at the Granger exit by the 9/11 Memorial. For those interested lunch will be at Doc’s Pizza afterwards. Call Libby at 509-961-2363 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.