Elms earns Week 6 win at Button Shoot
Ale Eims needed a shoot off to beat Dale Klingele after both broke perfect 25s in the men's division during Week 6 of the WK Button Shoot.
Senior shooter Nick Kramer broke a perfect 25 to win his button and Don Lint broke a 22 to win the Senior division. Renee Blankenship won the Ladies button and new Junior shooter Brennan Ford broke a 15 to win his division.
Grazing policies on commission agenda
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider two amendments that would affect grazing management on department lands at this Friday's monthly meeting.
The changes focus on clarifying inconsistencies between grazing policy and Washington's Administrative Code (WAC). They also continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining ecological integrity.
Meeting materials and links to the Zoom call can be found at wdfw.wa.gov.
BIRD ALERT
Owls are probably one of the most widely recognized groups of birds and while we hardly ever see them due to their nocturnal habits we remain fascinated with them. Why is that? Perhaps it’s because they are pretty cool!
If there’s a nesting owl in your neighborhood, there’s a good chance it’s a great horned owl and you will probably hear their booming call. If you are lucky you may find them nesting nearby. This week birders noted nesting pairs of great horned owls at Tahoma Cemetery, along Pumphouse Road and a hooting pair kept one family on Ray Road in Sunnyside up most of the nights this week.
One birder, while birding the Sunnyside Wildlife Area near the Mabton Bridge, was surprised when he heard the short whistled bouncing ball hoots of a western screech owl at 2 in the afternoon. The western screech owl is a master of disguise and this one was only heard not seen. Maybe it was an owl with insomnia.
The barred owl first spotted in December continues to be seen in the West Valley Community Park. This is a pretty good urban birding spot that also has plenty of other birds waiting to be discovered.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.