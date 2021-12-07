Winter brings
muddy trails
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy wants to remind users to stay off its trails when they get too much rain or snowmelt.
All trails remain open, but after a warm and wet fall the organization expects more heavy rain or a snow-and-thaw cycle could leave the trails vulnerable. Staying off of them at that time will help protect them for the long-term.
For updates, be sure to check the CCC Facebook page or go to cowichecanyon.org.
WDFW buys 290 acres in Yakima County
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the purchase of 290 acres of shrub-steppe habitat in Yakima County at its meeting last Friday.
The Trepanier property links the Cowiche and Oak Creek units of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Oak Creek Wildlife area and will benefit both mule deer and Rocky Mountain elk. It was appraised at a value of $220,000, which will be provided through a Critical Habitat grant from the Recreation and Conesrvation Office’s Washington Wildlife and Recreation program.
BIRD ALERTThe small irrigation reservoir on Van Belle Road just west of Sunnyside provided a rare bird bonanza in Yakima County this week. Birders came from all over the state to see the two long-tailed ducks that arrived here, this duck breeds in the Arctic and sub-Arctic and winters south along the Pacific coast, rarely showing up in our area. Those birders looking for this little gem were also treated to views of a red-breasted merganser, several eared grebes and two snow geese, as well as hundreds of cackling geese.
Other rarities this week included a swamp sparrow that was spotted in the cattails and slough-side vegetation on east side of Rotary Lake, a couple of long-eared owls hiding in the willows along Lombard Loop Road, a lesser goldfinch in the Scenic Drive neighborhood, a peregrine falcon near Granger and six American tree sparrows along Old Goldendale Road near the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge.
Winter is a great time to see unexpected birds in our area, so grab your binoculars and visit some of the great birding locations in Yakima County.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. If you plan to run in the street, bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles with no elevation gain around Prosser with stops along the way, including lunch at Jade’s British Girl Treats. Call Libby at 509-961-2363 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will host a moderate hiking or paddling excursion at a destination to be determined. Call Kathleen at 509-307-8618, Kim at 509-307-3207 or Dawn at 509-654-0885 for details.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “winter/snow.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four to five miles with no elevation gain for the 7th annual pre-Christmas Cowiche Canyon hike, starting from the east end. Call Donna at 509-452-3961 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
