2023 Discover Pass free days announced
Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Washington Department of Natural Resources revealed the 12 days visitors won't need a Discover Pass to visit state lands in 2023.
New Year's Day offers the first opportunity, followed by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, Native American environmental rights leader Billy Frank Jr.'s birthday on March 9. State Parks' birthday on March 19, Earth Day on April 22 and National Get Outdoors Day and Free Fishing Weekend on June 10 and 11. The free days continue with a celebration of Juneteenth on June 19, National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23, World Mental Health Day on oct. 10, Veterans' Day on Nov. 11 and Autumn Day on Nov. 24.
Bird alert
With the onset of winter weather, we are starting to see more of our bird friends from the north. Birders around the valley report large flocks of cedar waxwings including a couple of flocks in the fruiting trees at the Sarg Hubbard park parking lot that numbered around 225 birds and included a bohemian waxwing, which is larger than the cedar and usually lives in open coniferous forests at high latitudes, but will show up here when there has been a failure of their food source.
Feeding birds in winter is a rewarding way to watch wildlife at home. While providing some extra food during a leaner time of year, you can observe animal behavior and enjoy seeing different species up close and in the open. This week a resident of Terrace Heights had 17 species at his feeders in one morning. Highlights included 84 house finches, three California scrub jays, a colorful varied thrush and two sharp-shinned hawks that were of course not interested in the seed but in those eating the seed. Bird feeders attract bird eaters, also.
As a side note, Anna’s hummingbirds are still being reported from all over the area. So if you have a heated feeder or can switch feeders out to keep them thawed you may be able to see these little gems up close and personal at home.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street. Runners should wear low light/reflective clothing. A new group called “Too Smart for the Dark” will meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Park pool for a neighborhood run.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
Getting outdoors
WEDNESDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will host a relatively flat hike of four to six miles along the Tieton Nature Trail off of US Highway 12. Call Wies at 509-964-1220 for meeting time and place. This could be a hike or snowshoe depending on conditions.
