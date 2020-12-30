BIRD ALERT
The northern shrike is a tenacious, pint-sized predator of birds, small mammals, and insects. A bold black mask and stout, hooked bill heighten the impression of danger in these fierce predatory songbirds.
Like all shrikes, the northern shrike is also known as the ‘butcher bird’ because of its unusual practice of impaling prey on thorns or barbed wire, much in the way butchers hang meat in their shops. Mice, small birds, and large insects form the bulk of the shrike’s diet.
A Terrace Heights resident witnessed the butcher bird in action when he discovered a northern shrike eating a house sparrow in his yard. The shrike had wedged the sparrow in the crook of a chokecherry branch and he watched as it proceeded to eat the sparrow.
He also noted European starling, house finch, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, song sparrow and spotted towhee in the yard, so maybe the shrike has enough prey to keep it around for the winter.
A couple of common redpolls were spotted in the alders along the river at Sarg Hubbard Park. Common redpolls are busy, acrobatic little finches, spending much of their time flitting about, feeding, and calling with their incessant calls.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.