Special drawing
for early hunter reporting
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will give hunters a chance to win one of nine deer and elk incentive permits for fall 2022 through a drawing this spring.
To enter the drawing, hunters must report their 2021 black bear, deer, elk or turkey hunting results by Monday, Jan. 10 for each tag they purchased, and each special hunting permit they received in 2021. The special permits awarded through the drawing will be valid from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
All hunting reports for each transport tag are due by Jan. 31 and failure to meet the deadline can result in a $10 reporting fee that must be paid by hunters before they can buy a license for the 2022 season. For more information or to report online, go to wdfw.wa.org.
BIRD ALERT
Sure, winter can be dark, cold, and barren in the northern U.S., but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a great time to see birds. Not only are birds active in winter, but they can be much easier to spot, also. With no leaves on many trees, fewer people, less noise, and if we’re lucky enough to have snow, a monochrome landscape, winter birds often seem to pop into view without much effort by those seeking them.
Whether you’re standing in a ski area lift line, like the birders at White Pass who spotted a bald eagle, a few Canada and Steller’s jay and several chestnut-backed chickadees this week or wandering around a suburban neighborhood like that around S. 23rd Avenue in Yakima, where birders noted five lesser goldfinches hanging around in a in a tree next to feeder, birding makes every other winter activity much more interesting.
Even a winter drive in the country can turn up some nice bird sightings, such as the flock of snow goose and cackling goose found in a flock of Canada goose along Lester Road in Sunnyside.
It may seem obvious, but it’s easy to forget to dress warmly when going on winter nature outings.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: Day users won’t need a Discovery Pass at State Parks or other state-managed lands for the first of 12 free days offered in 2022. The Discover Pass exemption does not apply to overnight stays at parks or designated Sno-Parks, where Sno-Park permits are still required.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at The Kiln Taproom, 815 S. 72nd Ave for runs of 2.5 to four miles. Bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike or snowshoe four to five miles with minimal elevation gain at Oak Creek Wildlife Area. Call Betsy at 509-949-3985 or Fern at 509-985-7898 for meeting time and place.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will snowshoe or cross-country ski four to five miles with no elevation gain from North Fork Tieton River Snow Park to the Clear Lake Day Use Area and back with lunch on the shore of Clear Lake. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Susan at 509-930-9378 for meeting time and place.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
