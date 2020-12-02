Hatchery reform, fire response on December meeting agenda
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will discuss hatchery reform and fire response on its lands, among other topics at this week’s meeting.
Discussions will begin Thursday on Willapa Bay and hatchery reform policies, as well as spring bear hunts, grazing policy and fire response on WDFW lands. Then on Friday, the full commission plans to consider the transfer of 174 acres in Grant County from Washington State Parks to WDFW.
Public comment will be allowed Friday and Saturday morning via webinar or conference call. For more information on how to participate, view an agenda, or watch the meeting later go to wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
BIRD ALERT
A Yakima bird enthusiast walked the perimeter trail and through the center of Fort Simcoe State Park, where he noted there were lots of acorns on the oak trees and ground. He also tallied 23 species of birds. Highlights of his midday walk included a large number of 25 Lewis’s woodpeckers as well California quail, red-tailed hawk, both downy and hairy woodpecker, California scrub-jay, golden-crowned and ruby-crowned kinglet, white-breasted nuthatch, pacific and Bewick’s wren, varied thrush, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and spotted towhee.
A trip from the Chinook Pass Gate to the Pacific Crest Trail gave one birder a list that included Canada jay, Clark’s nutcracker, common raven, mountain chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, pine grosbeak, red crossbill and pine siskin.
South 18th Avenue residents were thrilled to spot a white-throated sparrow feeding on the ground underneath their front-yard bird feeders. The yard also attracted white-crowned sparrow, pine siskin and varied thrush. Their backyard hummingbird feeders are hosting a female, and occasionally a male Anna’s hummingbird, which are becoming more regular winter visitors to the Yakima area.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.