Australia trip highlights Audubon program
Yakima Valley Audubon Society guest speaker Dennis Paulson will join Thursday’s monthly Yakima Valley Audubon Society program to share memories from his December 2018 trip to Queensland, Australia with Netta Smith.
Paulson, the former director at the Slater Museum of Natural History at the University of Puget Sound, explored a wide range of habitats in Australia’s most diverse and exciting state. The trip included visits to rain forests, open woodlands, mud flats and a reef-fringed island of the Great Barrier Reef, all in the middle of summer with hot days and occasional rain.
Paulson lives in Seattle and continues to teach adult-education courses in many venues, and he’s also led nature tours and traveled on his own to all continents while publishing over 100 scientific papers and a dozen books. The free program will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. and more information can be found at yakimaaudubon.org.
BIRD ALERT
The abundance of waterfowl, shorebirds, and migratory birds makes bird watching outstanding at the Sunnyside Wildlife Area. This under birded area in the lower Yakima Valley has something for the avid and novice birder alike on any given outing. Waterfowl can be found across the wildlife area year-round, as well as a large mix of other birds depending on the season.
A couple of keen local bird buffs spent a couple hours this week scouring the area for birds and were rewarded with a very respectable list of over 40 species. Highlights included waterfowl with cackling and Canada goose, northern shoveler and mallard game birds with California quail and ring-necked pheasant. They also had Virginia rail, killdeer and Wilson’s snipe.
Raptors included northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk and a peregrine falcon. Corvids included black-billed magpie, American crow and common raven. They also spotted black-capped chickadee, horned lark, ruby-crowned and golden-crowned kinglet, marsh and Bewick’s wren, Townsend’s solitaire, hermit thrush, cedar waxwing, American pipit, pine siskin and American goldfinch.
Sparrows were in abundance with white-crowned, golden-crowned, savannah, song, Lincoln’s sparrow and spotted towhee all observed. They also saw red-winged and Brewer’s blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler.
The Sunnyside Wildlife Area is definitely a place to get a little exercise and do a little birding, so give it a look see next time you’re birding the lower valley.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the first race in the Winter Race Series, a three-mile run mostly along the Greenway starting at Sarg Hubbard Park at 1 p.m. Registration is due Friday and is $10 for the series or $5 for a single race for club members, or $25 for the series, $10 for a single race for non-mbembers. Go to hcrunners.org for more information and to sign up.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. If you plan to run in the street, bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 6.2 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain along Cowiche Mill Road, a loop trail with spectacular views of the Yakima Valley. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place.
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will host a moderate hiking or paddling excursion at a destination to be determined. Call Kathleen at 509-307-8618, Kim at 509-307-3207 or Dawn at 509-654-0885 for details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe six miles with 800 feet of elevation gain at Maintenance Shed Road near White Pass, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. No parking pass is required. Email Elaine Perko at james.perko@yahoo.com for more information. This is a Centennial event.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles with no elevation gain around Prosser with stops along the way, including lunch at Jade’s British Girl Treats. Call Libby at 509-961-2363 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
