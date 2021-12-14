Trailhead parking lot closed
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closed its Scenic/Uplands trails parking lot off of Scenic Drive through Friday to bring in heavy machinery.
Trails will remain open except for the easternmost 200 meters of the Jeep trail, which will be undergoing significant repairs. Other trailheads will be open and the conservancy is working with the Bureau of Land Management to complete the work before Saturday morning.
For updates, check the CCC Facebook page or go to cowichecanyon.org.
Sections of wildlife areas closed
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife implemented its annual winter closures on sections of three wildlife areas in Yakima and Kittitas counties on Wednesday to protect elk.
On the Oak Creek Wildlife Area, the Cowiche Unit south of Cowiche Mill Road and large portions of the Headquarters Unit’s upland range are closed to public entry. Also, the Cleman Mountain/Sanford Pasture area and Oak Creek Road are closed to motorized vehicles but remain open to walk-in access.
On the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area, the areas surrounding the Joe Watt and Robinson feed sites are closed as shown on Green Dot maps and motorized vehicles own’t be allowed from the Vantage Highway north up to the Quilomene Ridge starting Feb. 1.
Finally, on the Wenas Wildlife Area, the areas surrounding the Mellottee feed site are closed to all public entry. All of these closures will end May 1 and maps highlighting the closures can be viewed at wdfw.wa.gov.
BIRD ALERT
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the second race in the Winter Race Series, a three-mile race that starts and finishes at Yakima Athletic Club at 1 p.m. Registration is due Friday and is $10 for the series or $5 for a single race for club members, and $25 for the series or $10 for a single race for non-members. Go to hcrunners.org for more information and to sign up.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. If you plan to run in the street, bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four to five miles with no elevation gain for the 7th annual pre-Christmas Cowiche Canyon hike, starting from the east end. Call Donna at 509-452-3961 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will host a moderate hiking or paddling excursion at a destination to be determined. Call Kathleen at 509-307-8618, Kim at 509-307-3207 or Dawn at 509-654-0885 for details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe six miles with 800 feet of elevation gain at Maintenance Shed Road near White Pass, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. No parking pass is required. Email Elaine Perko at james.perko@yahoo.com.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four to five miles with 700 feet of elevation gain up Ahtanum Ridge from Fulbright Park in Union Gap. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
