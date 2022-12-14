Greenway to host marathon
The Yakima Greenway announced last week it will be the site for a new marathon, Jewel of the Valley, scheduled for May 7, 2023.
It’s the latest addition to the Run Super Series, a Tacoma-based group that puts on 10 races held throughout Washington. Jewel of the Valley will also feature a half marathon on Sunday, as well as a 5K and 10K on Saturday.
All races will be run completely along the Greenway heading north and then west toward Naches, with the start and finish at Sarg Hubbard park. Entry fees are $55 for the 5K, $75 for the 10K, $109 for the half marathon and $125 for the full marathon at runsignup.com.
Bird alert
The bird sighting of the week, if not the year, was the brown pelican spotted circling over a field and eventually landing in the Selah Heights area. Unlike the American white pelican that has become so regular to the Yakima area the brown pelican is a large and conspicuous, bird of saltwater habitats, strictly coastal and rarely seen inland.
One local birder walked from SR-831 uphill on the north flank of Selah Creek, on an access road to Selah Butte communication towers and the shrub-steppe that was mantled with snow and ice crystals, gave up 10 species with the highlight being 15 chukars as well as mallard, common goldeneye, common merganser, mourning dove, red-tailed hawk, common raven, horned lark, American robin and house finch.
Bird activity at the Yakima Arboretum bird blind is heating up. This week birders noted California quail, mourning dove, California scrub-jay, black-capped chickadee, house sparrow, house finch, fox sparrow, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee and red-winged blackbird.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 3:30 p.m. at Franklin Park’s west parking lot. No 6 p.m. run this week as they’re waiting for the streets to clear a bit more.
THURSDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Club will host its general meeting and holiday gathering to celebrated the spirt of the season at Magic’s Pizza in Selah starting at 6:30 p.m. All members and spouses/significant others are welcome.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the second race of its Winter Race series on a three-mile course starting and finishing at the Yakima Athletic Club. For club members registration fees are $10 for the series and $5 for a single race, and $25/$10 for nonmembers.
Getting outdoors
WEDNESDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will host a hike of four to five miles with no elevation gain for the eighth annual pre-Christmas Cowiche Canyon hike. Finish with Donna and Terry’s tailgate coffee and snacks at the east trailhead lot and be home in time for lunch. Call Donna at 509-452-3961 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
