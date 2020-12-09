Gate closed in Ahtanum
The South Fork gate in the Ahtanum State Forest closed for the season this week, according to Washington Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck.
DNR opened the gate for the first time in two years in late August to provide more access to the popular recreation area. It will reopen when the snow melts next spring, but users can still reach the South Fork Road via snowmobile or by going through the Middle Fork.
For more information, go to dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum or call the Southeast Region Office at 509-925-8510.
BIRD ALERT
A barred owl found this week at West Valley Community Park has attracted the attention of a plethora of birders. The barred owl, similar in size to the great horned owl, is primarily a bird of eastern and northern U.S. forests and is a recent arrival to Washington. The birders also noted California quail, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, ruby-crowned kinglet, pacific wren, American robin, house finch, American goldfinch — our state bird — and dark-eyed junco.
Local birders also found some tantalizing birds at Randle Park. The first was a beautiful Eurasian wigeon. While a regular winter visitor to Washington’s coasts and western lowlands this colorful duck is less commonly found in eastern Washington during migration and winter.
The next bird of interest found here was a hybrid between a red-naped and a red-breasted sapsucker. This bird was spotted feeding at the fresh sap wells of the pine trees near the duck pond. Birders at the park also noted downy woodpecker, northern flicker, Eurasian collared-dove, ruby-crowned kinglet, California scrub-jay, red-breasted nuthatch, white-crowned sparrow and song sparrow.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.