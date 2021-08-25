Woodpecker program set for Thursday
Denny Grandstrand will share his photography stories in a presentation titled "My Woodpecker Big Year" at the Yakima Audubon's monthly program Thursday night at the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Grandstrand tried to see and photograph all 22 species of North America's nesting woodpeckers in one year. He'll answer any questions about the birds and his efforts.
The free program starts at 7 p.m. and attendees must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask. Anyone can watch from home via Zoom at
Drones to collect habitat restoration data
Yakama Nation Fisheries scientists plan to fly drones in Yakima and Kittitas counties to capture high-resolution imagery data along stream corridors and floodplains.
The operation's set to begin next week with flights taking place on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., collecting information for habitat restoration work within the Wenas, L.T. Murray and Oak Creek wildlife areas. Images will provide important information on the value of wood placement to improve fish habitat and stream function, as well as informing future stream restoration work.
For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
BIRD ALERT
With many of our local forest roads closed due to wildfires, birders found themselves scrambling to find a good place to look for mountain bird species. A group of five visiting birders searched North Wenas Road and were rewarded with looks at sooty grouse, common nighthawk, hairy woodpecker, white-headed woodpecker, western wood-pewee, Hammond's flycatcher, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, Townsend's solitaire, Cassin's finch, red crossbill, pine siskin, spotted towhee, yellow-rumped warbler and black-throated gray warbler.
Another group of eight intrepid birders on a Yakima Valley Audubon field trip headed to Wenas Lake and riparian where they tallied 34 species, including northern shoveler, mallard, green-winged teal, pied-billed grebe, mourning dove, killdeer, western sandpiper, red-necked phalarope, double-crested cormorant, great blue heron, great egret, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, downy woodpecker, willow flycatcher, pacific-slope flycatcher, warbling vireo, black-capped chickadee, violet-green swallow, barn swallow, 14 bushtits, which is an unexpectedly large number of these tiny, fluffy gray birds, Bewick's wren, gray catbird, cedar waxing, American goldfinch, yellow-breasted chat, western meadowlark and Nashville warbler.
A little closer to home, birders searching the Poppoff Trail found 36 species. Highlights there included wood duck, common nighthawk, California gull, great egret, osprey, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, American kestrel, western wood-pewee, black-capped chickadee, barn and cliff swallow, Bewick's wren, gray catbird, cedar waxwing, American goldfinch, orange-crowned warbler, western tanager and black-headed grosbeak.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 5.5 miles with 900 feet of elevation gain at Deer and Sand Lakes near White Pass. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Rudy at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host Golf 4 Fun at River Ridge Golf Course in Selah. Call Sharon at 610-703-6750 to reserve a tee time.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians Free Spirits will hike nine miles with 2,600 feet of elevation gain at Third Burroughs in the Sunrise area of Mt. Rainier National Park, Green Trails map 270, Mt. Rainier East. Departure is at 7 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. This hike has a suggested group size limit of 12, so please call Sharon at 610-703-6750 to sign up. Drivers will need to bring a Senior Pass, National Parks Pass or be prepared to pay the park entrance fee.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four miles with 600 feet of elevation gain at Dege Peak at Mt. Rainier for gorgeous views of the mountain and other surrounding peaks. Call Marian at 509-248-3445 or 509-910-1077, or Rita at 509-594-0543 for meeting time and place.