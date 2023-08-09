Native plant sale begins
The Kittitas Environmental Education Network began taking orders for its Fall Native Plant Sale, which ends Sept. 16.
Several varieties of shrubs and trees are available, along with two different native seed plant mixes. Pick up is Sept. 30, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Ellensburg Farmers Market.
For more details and to order, go to ycic.org.
Bird alert
I always find it encouraging to see young people outdoors learning and enjoying what nature has to offer. This week a group of four young birders from across the United States spent half a day hiking and birding the Oak Creek Wildlife Area. I must say I am impressed not only by their youthful enthusiasm but also their list of over 50 bird species, including several that were identified down to subspecies.
Their list included nine very noisy chukar, mourning dove, Vaux’s swift, white-throated swift, black-chinned hummingbird, rufous hummingbird, turkey vulture, golden eagle, Cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk , Lewis’s woodpecker, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, American kestrel, western wood-pewee, Say’s phoebe, ash-throated flycatcher, both western and eastern kingbird, warbling vireo, Steller’s jay, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, common raven, black-capped chickadee, violet-green swallow, cliff swallow, red-breasted nuthatch, rock wren, house wren, Bewick’s wren, Swainson’s thrush, American robin, cedar waxwing, house finch, purple finch, Cassin’s finch, American goldfinch, chipping sparrow, lark sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee, Bullock’s oriole, red-winged blackbird, Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, western tanager, black-headed grosbeak, and lazuli bunting.
Encouraging and mentoring young birders is a great way to help our youth to explore ecology, gain naturalist skills and make a positive contribution to the natural world. So take a kid birding.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
ALSO SATURDAY: Suncadia Lodge will host its annual Suncadia half marathon and 5K, starting with the half marathon at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9:30 a.m. A free kids race will follow at approximately 9:45 a.m. The course features a 5K loop and a 10-mile loop winding through the ponderosa pine forest, along historical mining sites and along the steep hillside of the Cle Elum River. Register at evergreentrailruns.com/suncadia at a cost of $84 for the half and $53 for the 5K.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
Getting outdoorsTHURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 3.5 miles with 600 feet of elevation gain along the Naches Peak loop near Chinook Pass. Drivers need an America the Beautiful Pass. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will hike 10 miles with 2,500 feet of elevation mostly along the PCT to Hogback Mountain near White Pass, a moderate hike with a short, steep scramble over scree and large rocks. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host an all-day paddling class mainly for beginners, but all are welcome at the Roza Recreational Area Waterfront, offered by Rill Adventures. Their instructors will lead participants through a morning of instruction in understanding hydraulics, reading the river, gear types and use, equipment and vest fitting. That will be followed by practice on kayaks and standup paddleboards before floating the Yakima River after a picnic lunch. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
