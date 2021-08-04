Cowiche Conservancy hosting party in Yakima
Tickets are still available for the Garden Party and Auction to support Cowiche Canyon Conservancy programs and operations, scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 21 at 307 Linden Way in Yakima.
Guests can enjoy a late summer afternoon in the garden with heavy appetizers and drinks, followed by a lively auction and raise the paddle with auctioneer Laura Michalek.
Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at cowichecanyon.org, where donations can be made to the Yakima nonprofit dedicated to conservation, recreation and education.
BIRD ALERT
Byron Ponds, located in the Sunnyside Wildlife Area, encompasses over 1,000 acres that are set aside to provide waterfowl wintering and production habitat. Located five miles east of Mabton and five miles south of Grandview, it provides some excellent birding opportunities. This week a visitor spotted a good mix of birds that included five species of waterfowl with blue-winged teal, cinnamon teal, gadwall, mallard and green-winged teal all present.
Shorebirds offered the biggest surprise with an outstanding count of 51 black-necked stilts as well as killdeer, least sandpiper, semipalmated sandpiper, western sandpiper, long-billed dowitcher, Wilson’s snipe, spotted sandpiper, solitary sandpiper, greater and lesser yellowlegs.
Conrad Meadows is the largest sub-alpine meadow in the Cascade Range and is just the place to enjoy cooler temperatures and some mountain birds. One birder this week enjoyed views of a powerful predator, the northern goshawk, northern flicker, western wood-pewee, Canada jay, a bold resident often seen stealing food items from unwary hikers and campers, a habit that has earned them a nickname of the “Camp Robber”, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill, chipping sparrow, yellow-rumped warbler and western tanager.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five to six miles with 200 feet of elevation gain at Fife’s Ridge on a gradually climbing trail that offers fantastic views. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host an Eastern Washington flatwater paddling trip, likely on an area reservoir or one of the Columbia River lakes. Paddles are subject to the weather conditions, but expect to go 6-10 miles on the water. Participants must possess their own gear and boat and must wear a personal flotation device while on the water. Bring plenty of water, lunch and sunscreen. Call Kim Hull at 509-853-8698 for details.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will host Golf 4 Fun at River Ridge Golf Course in Selah. Call Sharon at 610-703-6750 to reserve a tee time.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians’ Free Spirits will host a climb up Mt. Aix via “Gamlem’s Gulch” so expect several hundred yards of scrambling up a steep, rocky gully just short of the summit. The group will depart the Chesterley Park parking lot at 7:30 a.m. for a hike of approximately 12 miles with more than 4,000 feet of elevation gain and limited water sources. This is a Centennial hike. Email Phil at philmarbird@msn.com or call 509-469-7804 if interested.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host a hike of six to seven miles with 600 feet of elevation gain at Dewey Lake & Naches Peak Loop near Chinook Pass, with departure at 7 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Group size is limited to 12 and club members will have first priority. Drivers need a Northwest Forest Pass, National Parks Pass, Senior Pass or equivalent. Call Dan at 509--952-5900 or sign up at cascadians.org/calendar.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike three miles with 800 feet of elevation gain at Mirror Lake. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.