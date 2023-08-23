Art exhibit opens Sept. 1
Tieton's Boxx Gallery in collaboration with the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will open the seventh annual Shrub Steppe art exhibit at noon on Sept. 1.
PUNCH Projects will jury the art exhibit featuring a wide range of media including painting, photography, collage, sculpture and more highlighting the shrub-steppe. Opening Weekend begins with an artists' reception on Sept. 1 at 5 p.m., followed by the presentation of the Juror's Award and the Directors' Award at 5 p.m.
CCC's Cy Philbrick will give a talk titled "Beyond Sight: Exploring Animal Senses in Shrub-Steppe" from 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 9. Featured artists Betsy Bloomfield, Ana Li Gresham and Doug Lewis plan to give an "Art Tale" on the processes, stories and inspiration behind their work from 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 30.
For more information, go to cowichecanyon.org.
Bird alert
Reports from many bird enthusiasts have noted a phenomenal movement of nuthatches around the northwest, including the Yakima area. One probable cause for this uncommon movement of nuthatches is the very poor cone crop for a broad range of coniferous species the past few years and an exceptionally good hatch this year.
Early indicators of this movement were reports of numerous small flocks of pygmy nuthatch noted east of Lyle and both a pygmy and white-breasted nuthatch were observed in Lewis County, where both species are very rare. While all three nuthatches — pygmy, red-breasted and white–breasted — can be found in the Yakima area in the proper habitat, it is rare to find them so widespread. A Granger resident photographed a pygmy nuthatch in his yard and a Tri-City homeowner had a pygmy nuthatch mixed in with a flock of red-breasted nuthatch visit her water feature in Richland, only the second sighting at their home in the past 10 years.
When it’s hot outside, head for the cooler, high country, where a report from a Bumping Lake birder included Cooper's hawk, northern flicker, western wood-pewee, warbling vireo, Canada jay, common raven, chestnut-backed chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, American robin, cedar waxwing, red crossbill, pine siskin, dark-eyed junco, yellow warbler, and yellow-rumped warbler.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
THURSDAY: The Cowlitz-Naches chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance will host a community rider meet-up at Single Hill Brewery from 5:30 p.m. to close. Attendees can learn about what the organization does, learn about ongoing and future projects, and provide comments on what they want to see happen in the area.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 5-6 miles with 960 feet of elevation gain along the Pacific Crest Trail to Deer and Sand Lakes near White Pass. Drivers will need a Northwest Forest Pass or America the Beautiful pass. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their Hike of the Month, going 6.8 miles with at least 1,700 feet of elevation gain to Skyscraper Pass at Mount Rainier National Park. Drivers need to have a national park pass or purchase a daily permit. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
