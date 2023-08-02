Mountain bike team registration opens
Registration for Yakima Valley’s youth mountain bike teams opened Tuesday and will close Aug. 27.
The team is open to students in 6th-12th grade. Riders of any skill level are welcome but all members must have a trail-worthy mountain bike and helmet.
Practices are usually held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Uplands trail system at the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, starting Aug. 22.
The fall season runs until Oct. 8 with races Sept. 17 and Oct. 8. Team members are not required to race.
For more information on the Washington Student Cycling League and to register or the fall season, go to washingtonleague.org. Any questions for coaches can be emailed to yakimavalleymtbteam@gmail.com.
The team and coaches will host a “meet and greet” on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9-11 a.m. at the Uplands trailhead of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy. Bring your mountain bike to join team members and coaches for a ride.
Bird alert
A half day spent hiking and birding Burnt Mountain north of Rimrock Lake turned up some interesting birds this week. The highlight was seeing a northern goshawk being raucously escorted out of the area by a common raven. They were also entertained by what looked to be a family group of American three-toed woodpeckers with an adult male, adult female and an adult sized individual that looked like a fledged juvenile male, all working the fire damaged trees in the same area.
They also noted sooty grouse, rufous hummingbird, turkey vulture, Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, western bluebird, mountain bluebird, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill, chipping sparrow, dark-eyed junco, orange-crowned and yellow-rumped warbler.
A Terrace Heights bird enthusiast hit the hummingbird jackpot this week when his well designed garden of native plants helped attract four hummingbird species, with black-chinned, Anna’s, Calliope, and two rufous hummingbirds visited his yard.
A couple birding Union Creek Falls spotted several Vaux’s swift, with a few violet-green swallows mixed in, circling about the footbridge near the parking area, while also enjoying the wildflowers along the creek they noted a juvenile Williamson’s sapsucker, a couple northern rough-winged swallows above the waterfall, an American dipper that was working the creek below the waterfall and golden-crowned kinglet, chipping sparrow, a brightly colored male yellow-rumped warbler and an adult Townsend’s warbler feeding a fledgling.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
FRIDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will host the last event in its Summer of Stewardship along Sorenson Creek at 2930 Riverbottom Road in Ellensburg. Volunteers will weed and water to protect recently installed plants from dry conditions, starting at 3 p.m. Tools, gloves refreshments and snacks will be provided. For more information and to sign up, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 7.5 miles with 1,600 feet of elevation gain through alpine forest and meadows to Bear Creek Mountain, near White Pass. Drivers need an America the Beautiful or Northwest Forest Pass.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will hike 6.5 miles with 3,600 feet of elevation to Earl Peak north of Cle Elum. Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
