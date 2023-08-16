Greenway hosting Family Fun Fest
The Yakima Greenway will host its annual Family Fun Fest and Scavenger Hunt from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
There will be entertainment by local DJ Sarah J, along with activities, games and giveaways. Enjoy a slip n slide, kayaks on Reflection Pond, bounce houses and a scavenger hunt with prizes.
Pitch and Pine Coffee will be serving drinks, snacks and hot dogs. For more information and to download a scavenger hunt card to yakimagreenway.org/events.
Hatchery transfer discussed
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission heard public comments and a presentation on the proposed transfer of the Klickitat Hatchery to the Yakama Nation at its most recent meeting.
The WDFW began leasing the facility to the Yakama Nation in 2005 following a June 2003 Memorandum of Understanding. A transfer would allow the Yakama Nation to make upgrades to the facility that includes a main building, several residences, sheds and other outbuildings, and 22 hatchery raceways to go along with associated rearing/holding ponds, circular tanks and a pollution abatement pond.
Bird alert
A local birder braved the heat and spent half a day at Fort Simcoe, where he searched the riparian clumps as well as the fort grounds, then ended by walking the perimeter trail. He observed there was a noticeable uptick in warbler diversity as the fall migration has begun and he ended the day with 35 species.
Highlights of the day included an Anna’s hummingbird, western screech-owl, the ever-present Lewis’s woodpecker, an acorn woodpecker, which is rare in the Yakima area, an impressive seven ash-throated flycatchers including one juvenile with a few downy tufts, Cassin’s vireo, warbling vireo, California scrub-jay, white-breasted nuthatch, Bewick’s wren, cedar waxwing, American goldfinch, spotted towhee, yellow-breasted chat, Bullock’s oriole, orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, black-throated gray warbler, which is uncommon around here, Wilson’s warbler, western tanager and black-headed grosbeak.
The fall migration of shorebirds has started to heat up (forgive the pun) around the area. One of the more productive spots to see shorebirds this time of year is along the muddy shores of Wenas Lake, where this week birders noted killdeer, Baird’s sandpiper, least sandpiper, western sandpiper, semipalmated sandpiper, long-billed dowitcher, Wilson’s snipe, spotted sandpiper and greater yellowlegs.
Another good spot for shorebirds is the little pond between Granger and Outlook along US Highway 12. Birders there tallied killdeer, solitary sandpiper, least sandpiper, western sandpiper, Wilson’s snipe, spotted sandpiper, lesser yellowlegs and greater yellowlegs.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike four miles with 400 feet of elevation gain to Red Top Lookout near Cle Elum and also the agate beds. Bring a container for huckleberries and a small trowel to dig thunder eggs and agate nodes. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will hike five miles with 1,700 feet of elevation gain at Round Mountain, an easy to moderate trail that stays under the canopy of the forest most of the time. Plan to have lunch at the top, where remnants of an old lookout still exist. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
