Prescribed fires set
for this springThe Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced plans to burn 90 acres of the Oak Creek Wildlife Area in Yakima County this spring.
Those prescribed fires 15 miles west of Naches would improve habitat for animals such as elk, deer, and bighorn sheep, and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the region. Weather will determine when the burns can occur and more could be scheduled if conditions allow.
Signs will be posted in the area when burns are scheduled.
Zoom discussion on habitat restoration
Yakama Nation Fisheries habitat biologist John Marvin will lead a Zoom presentation titled “Holistic Habitat Restoration in the Yakima Basin” next Tuesday, April 13.
Marvin will discuss how his agency has combined traditional ecological knowledge with the latest science to create innovative projects since 1983. Projects addressing the intimate connection between forest and river restoration will be the main focus of this free discussion from 7-8:30 p.m.
Go to the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Facebook page for more details and to pre-register.
BIRD ALERT
The bushtit is one of the smallest birds in North America. These perky little birds, with their constant chatter, were considered rare in Yakima County 20 years ago with less than 5 sightings per year on average. But lately it appears that they may be expanding their range.
A group hiked from Highway 410, up Waterworks Canyon on the south-facing slope of Cleman Mountain, then up to a saddle on a ridge to the east. While the spring wildflower show had sprung and was spectacular, the highlight was two active, twittering bushtits.
At the Selah Cliffs Nature Area Preserve Trail four bushtits were noted gathering nesting material, and two more bushtits were spotted in the Wenas area along the Vredenburgh Bluebird Trail just downhill from bluebird box 14.
A local birder spotted three separate groups of bushtit in the Cowiche Unit of the Oak Creek Wildlife Area and nine more in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area along Highway 12, and another birder reported seeing one along the nearby Tieton River Trail. They have also been observed several times this year around Mud Lake just off Highway 410 and at the Wenas Cemetery.
So if you haven’t had the good fortune of seeing one of these cute, rounded, long-tailed birds, now may be the time to break out the binoculars.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up.
GETTING OUTDOORSTUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.