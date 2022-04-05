Help clean up Reecer Creek
The Yakima Fly Fishers Association is hosting a spring cleanup of Reecer Creek from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the old abandoned building to the left along North Pott Road in Ellensburg.
Mid Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will supply trash bags and volunteers should bring gloves and wear boots or shoes they don’t mind getting wet. Hip boots may be useful if it’s safe and necessary to get in the water and be sure to watch the weather to determine if rain gear is needed.
For more information or to RSVP, call Donna at 509-961-4304.
Hunting seasons to be decided
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission plans to make decisions on the state’s 2022-23 hunting seasons at its April 7-9 online meeting.
Friday’s discussion will include landowner hunting permits, big game general seasons and special permits, migratory waterfowl seasons and regulations, and hunting equipment rule changes, among other topics. The public can register to provide comment and watch or listen to the meeting via webinar or conference call by going to wdfw.wa.gov.
Bird Alert
A day hike along the Tieton River Trail provided a good list of birds that included two sooty grouse, white-throated swift, both golden and bald eagle, Lewis’s woodpecker, violet-green swallow, pacific wren Canyon Wren and Townsend’s solitaire.
Birders spotted a peregrine falcon atop a mid-slope rock spire at the south/downstream end of the Yakima River Canyon. Two miles upstream of the turnoff to the Umtanum Creek Recreation site, they saw a bushtit carrying nesting material in its beak. A birder hiking the Waterworks Canyon trail saw six chukars and also noted and photographed a bushtit gathering nesting materials. Starting to look like it may be a good year for nesting bushtit in the Yakima area.
The flooded fields west of the boat launch at the Sunnyside Wildlife Area were full of waterfowl including gadwall, American wigeon, mallard, northern pintail, green-winged teal, ring-necked duck, lesser scaup, bufflehead, pied-billed grebe and over 250 American coots, Canada goose, cinnamon teal, 60 northern shovelers. They also attracted black-necked stilt, killdeer, great egret and two black-crowned night-herons.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “cemeteries.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 3 miles with 1,200 feet of elevation gain at Ladybug Peak near Konnowac Pass for views of the Lower Valley. Call Bob at 509-969-3356 for the meeting time and place.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 3 miles with some elevation gain near Vantage, starting with 0.5 miles at Wild Horses Monument followed by 2.5 miles on the petrified wood trails with lunch in the parking lot. Call Libby at 509-837-3609 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.