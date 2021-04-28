Funds approved for community forest
The Washington Legislature approved $3 in state funding from the capital budget to ensure a community forest above Cle Elum can be managed sustainably.
The locally led Checkerboard Partnership Planning Committee will oversee the acquisition of 1,250 acres in the first of three phases to create a 9,400-acre community forest on Cle Elum Ridge. It will connect towns such as Cle Elum and Roslyn to hundreds of thousands of acres of forest and an expansive trails network, including the Teanaway Community Forest.
A virtual orientation for new and interested community members will be held in the next month. To learn more contact Melissa Speed at mspeeg@kittitasconservationtrust.org and go to checkerboardpartnership.com.
WDFW to host shrubsteppe event
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a virtual event called “Wild Washington: Shrubsteppe live” on May 21 at the Whiskey Dick Wildlife Unit Area.
Department biologists will take attendees on a field trip to teach attendees all about the biodiversity and importance of shrubsteppe ecosystems. It’s designed for students K-12 but is open to anyone at zoom.us/j/99495927561.
BIRD ALERT
It’s that time of year when everything in nature is changing, when nature bursts back into life in an explosion of sight, sound and color. So step outside and be rewarded with a crescendo of bird songs not heard since last year.
Three and a half hours spent along South Wenas Creek turned up 21 species including several new arrivals to the area. Highlights included both ruffed and sooty grouse, four white-headed woodpeckers, gray flycatcher, white-breasted and pygmy nuthatches, western and mountain bluebirds, Townsend’s solitaire, and vesper sparrow.
Birders in the Yakima River Canyon were treated to good looks at soaring white-throated swifts, golden eagle and prairie falcon, while the songs of both canyon and rock wrens could be heard bouncing off the canyon walls.
The west end of the Cowiche Canyon Trail produced a list of spring arrivals that included Hammond’s flycatcher, Say’s phoebe, northern rough-winged and violet-green swallow, orange-crowned and yellow-rumped warblers.
Other early arrivals and exciting birds this week included 75 sandhill cranes observed circling over a Sunnyside residence, 30 Vaux’s swifts seen entering their roost in the Johnson Auto Glass chimney, a calliope hummingbird in the Wenas area, a sage thrasher, vesper sparrow, grasshopper sparrow and Brewer’s sparrows along Alderdale Road.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up.
GETTING OUTDOORSSATURDAY: Join the Kittitas Audubon Society for its First Saturday Bird Walk from 8-11 a.m. at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
TUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.