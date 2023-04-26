European trip highlights Cascadian meeting
David Van Cleve will share stories of a biking trip from Krimml, Austria, to Budapest, Hungary, as the featured speaker at this month’s Cascadians general meeting.
Van Cleve and his wife began at the Krimml waterfalls in the High Tauern National Park in the Austrian and made their way downhill on the Tauern cycle path from Krimml to Passau, Germany with a long stop in Salzburg. From their they traveled east down the Danube River to Vianna before arriving in Budapest.
The meeting’s scheduled to go from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday night at the Meyer Auditorium at The Terraces at Summitview, 215 N. 40th Ave. in Yakima. It will be preceded by a New Member Orientation from 6-7 p.m. in the Living Care Retirement Community’s Village Café West room.
White Pass hosting Yeti Hunt
White Pass Ski area plans to host a Yeti Hunt Weekend for its final two days of the season.
The festivities will start with a Yeti Hunter Costume Contest on the snow just below the lodge deck at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a BOXZILLA Jam session at the Prog Park. On Sunday, serious Yeti hunters can search for the Yeti with a chance to win an unlimited season pass, or a second year free if you’ve already bought a pass for next season.
Bird alert
The water levels at the Sunnyside Wildlife Area near Giffin Lake should make for good shorebird sightings the next couple of weeks. This week birders noted black-necked stilt, American avocet, killdeer, dunlin, least sandpiper, Wilson’s snipe, greater yellowlegs and lesser yellowlegs. Add to that the chorus of singing sora and Virginia rail and I’d say that was a good start to the shorebird migration.
Cedar waxwings have been more noticeable lately. This week a flock of 12-20 was noted feeding on the arborvitae ground cover at a West Lincoln Avenue residence as well as at the Eschbach Nature Area in the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge. If you haven’t had any in your yard yet the Tahoma Cemetery has had them regularly this month and is a good place to look.
A resident near Konnowac Pass tallied almost 30 species in the yard this week including a very early gray flycatcher. The gray flycatcher is found in open, arid habitats, with most found in sagebrush flats, so this is a perfect place to find them. Reports indicated another early flycatcher was spotted out on Summitview, near the Summitview Extension Road where a Hammond’s flycatcher was reported by a local resident.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY: The second annual Never Say Never half marathon benefitting Rod’s House will start at 8 a.m. for walkers and 9 a.m. for runners. Register for an entry fee of $100 at runsignup.com.
SUNDAY: The Run for Good Racing Company will put on a 5K, 10K and 10-mile race along the trails, paths and roads at Wild Horse Wind Facility for the Run Like the Wind Trail Running Festival, benefitting Kittitas County Search and Rescue. Races start with the 10-mile run at 9:30 a.m. for $55, followed by the 10K at 10 a.m. for $50 and the 5K at 10:30 a.m. for $40. Register online at run-like-the-wind.com.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 5-6 miles with no elevation gain along the Richland River Walk beginning at the Richland Community Center. Lunch at picnic tables along the way. Be prepared for wind. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host a 3.9-mile hike on a moderate, somewhat rocky trail with 1,500 feet of elevation gain along the Westberg Trail in the Yakima River Canyon. This is one of Kim’s Canyon conditioners, six out-and-back hikes with significant elevation gain the Yakima River Canyon. Participants can proceed at their own pace on the clearly defined trails and regroup at the top for lunch or a snack before heading back down. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SATURDAY: The Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility and Renewable Energy Center near Ellensburg will host wildflower and wind power walks, starting with a wind turbine tour at 10 a.m. and concluding with a wildflower and wind power walk from 3:30-5 p.m. For more information, go to pse.com.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host a 7-mile hike with 1,200 feet of slow and steady elevation gain up to Cowiche Mountain on the William O. Douglas Trail. For more information, visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host a hike to see wildflowers at a location to be determined based on tumultuous weather patterns. For more information, visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar.
