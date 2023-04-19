DNR hosting public recreation meeting
The Washington Department of Natural Resources plan to host a meeting for public comments on recreation in Yakima County next Thursday night.
DNR wants to identify challenges facing land managers and user groups, determine how existing resources can improve recreation experiences, and find solutions for the agency and the community to work together. Attendees can also make nominations for a focus group that will collaborate on public recreation and land use issues in the county.
The meeting’s scheduled to start April 26 at 7 p.m. at Yakima Valley College Conference Meeting Room C, at the corner of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima. For more information, go to dnr.wa.gov.
Bird alert
Completing one of the longest migrations of any North American bird of prey, a round trip migration of over 12,000 miles, Swainson’s hawks have returned from the La Pampas region in Argentina to breed and nest. Swainson’s hawks were spotted this week on the North Wenas Road, in the vicinity of W. Huntzinger Road, another near the mouth of the Yakima River Canyon and also at the Sunnyside Wildlife Area along Holaday Road.
Along with the Swainson’s hawk the Sunnyside Wildlife Area also produced a good list of bird species for local birders. Highlights included cinnamon teal, wood duck, northern shoveler, gadwall, American wigeon, northern pintail, green-winged teal, redhead, ring-necked duck, bufflehead, mourning dove, Virginia rail, sora, 120 sandhill cranes, black-necked stilt, killdeer, greater yellowlegs, dunlin, Wilson’s snipe, double-crested cormorant, osprey, northern harrier, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, great horned owl, American kestrel, tree swallow, barn swallow, ruby-crowned kinglet, marsh wren, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, yellow-headed blackbird, western meadowlark, red-winged blackbird, brown-headed cowbird and common yellowthroat.
Sage thrashers and Brewer’s sparrows were singing their hearts out, setting up their territories and trying to attract a mate, along Alderdale Road south of Mabton.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY: Joe Rotter from Red’s Fly Shop will be the guest speaker at this month’s Yakima Fly Fishers Association meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Magic’s Pizza in Selah.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
ALSO SATURDAY: A volunteer-led Earth Day Fair at Emil Kissel Park in Yakima will include more than 35 booths featuring local vendors, exhibitors and activities for children. The family-friendly event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.
ALSO SATURDAY: Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host Earth Day in Cowiche Canyon, a family-friendly and interactive walk featuring a group of educators led by a group of educators from CCC, Yakima Valley College, Washington State and Heritage University. Register online at cowichecanyon.org and the event will go from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cowiche Canyon West/Weikel trailhead.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 5 miles with 200 feet of elevation gain along the Coal Mines Trail on the former Northern Pacific Railroad line through remnants of coal mines and mining towns of 1886-1963 near Cle Elum. Visit #9 Mine at Swiftwater Cellars at Suncadia and enjoy a private tour of Swiftwater Cellars followed by lunch in historic Roslyn, either food you brought or your choice of restaurant. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host a 1.9-mile hike on a steep, challenging and somewhat rocky trail with 1,200 feet of elevation gain along Rattlesnake Dance Trail in the Yakima River Canyon. This is one of Kim’s Canyon conditioners, six out-and-back hikes with significant elevation gain the Yakima River Canyon. Participants can proceed at their own pace on the clearly defined trails and regroup at the top for lunch or a snack before heading back down. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their Hike of the Month at Deschutes River State Recreation Area near The Dalles, a 12-14 mile out and back hike on the Old Rail Trail along the Deschutes River hike at a steady pace with minimal elevation at the beginning. Tick season will be beginning, so come prepared. For more information, visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host a hike to see wildflowers at a location to be determined based on tumultuous weather patterns. For more information, visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar.
