Project lead jobs open at Mid-Columbia Fisheries
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group announced it’s hiring for two project manager positions.
One will work in the mid- and upper Yakima Valley while the other will work in the lower Yakima Valley, both under the supervision of the Yakima basin program director. To find out more and apply, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.
BIRD ALERT
Spring is a particularly wonderful time for bird watching, from now until late May, birdwatchers, both experienced and beginner alike, can set their sights on flocks making their way into the Yakima area. A bonus during the spring is the males have on their beautiful plumage to attract mates, so you’ll be able to view the birds in their most vivid wardrobe.
A local bird enthusiast stopped along White Pass just past mile post 172 and spotted a breeding pair of harlequin ducks perched on a large rock across the river and a visiting birder traveling through Yakima County spotted a newly arriving Swainson’s hawk in the Black Rock Valley and white-throated swift from the Selah Canyon Rest Area.
Migrants are also arriving at local feeders and a Chestnut Avenue resident was thrilled to have a new yard bird when a Townsend’s solitaire visited her water feature this week and she observed an American crow that has been a frequent visitor to the water feature lately, saying “It often has a food item that it brings and soaks in the water.”
To enjoy the phenomenon of bird migration, you just need to look. But don’t wait too long — by early June, spring migration is pretty much complete.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
MONDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries will host a native planting at the Wilson Creek Broadmoor Site from 2-5 p.m. Register to volunteer at eventbrite.com and email Allie at adoptastream@midcolumbiafisheries.org with any questions.
TUESDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries will host stewardship work at the Reecer Creek Floodplain from 2-5 p.m. Register to volunteer at eventbrite.com and email Allie at adoptastream@midcolumbiafisheries.org with any questions.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up.
GETTING OUTDOORS
TUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.