Yakima Skyline races return
The Yakima Skyline Trail 25K and 50K will return next weekend following a two-year absence.
COVID-19’s emergence forced the cancellation of the races in 2020, and the lingering effects of the pandemic along with damage to the course caused by the Evans Canyon Fire led organizer Rainshadow Running to cancel the event in 2021 as well. Runners this year are encouraged to take precautions, including getting vaccinated and boosted, and the traditional post-race parties will be limited.
Registration closed last Saturday for the 50K on April 23 and the 25K on April 24, both of which start and finish at the Yakima River Canyon’s Umtanum Recreation Site. For more information, go to rainshadowrunning.com.
Hunting seasons approved
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved most of the Department’s proposed recommendations for hunting seasons at its April meeting last week.
A rule proposal to allow the use of crossbows during muzzleloader season was not adopted, but the commission approved landowner hunting permits, a variety of big game general seasons and special permits, migratory waterfowl seasons and regulations, hunting equipment rule changes and importation requirements for wildlife harvested out of state due to chronic wasting disease.
Pond skim rescheduled
White Pass moved its annual pond skim back a week to April 23 due to below-freezing temperatures in this weekend’s forecast.
Anyone who’s already registered can request a refund, otherwise they will be automatically registered for the April 23 event. It’s scheduled to go from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Bird Alert
Birds flock to Yakima Sportsman State Park and so do birders, with its natural wetland of marshes, grasses and ponds that are a welcoming habitat for 140 bird species. Living up to that reputation, the park was a hotbed of bird action this week with almost 40 species reported. The stars of the show were the flock of fifty sandhill cranes that were spotted soaring above the park and the Anna’s hummingbird with its shocking magenta head.
Other waterfowl — water-dependent birds — included Canada goose, mallard, wood duck, green-winged teal, common merganser, double-crested cormorant and great blue heron. There were also California quail, mourning dove, killdeer, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, northern flicker and hairy woodpecker. Three swallow species were noted northern rough-winged, violet-green swallow and cliff swallow as well as ruby-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, marsh wren, Bewick’s wren, house finch, American goldfinch, pine siskin, lesser goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, red-winged blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler.
A Yakima resident was entertained while working out on the spin-bike by watching eight waxwings as well as goldfinches, robins, a redwing blackbird, crows and starlings that stopped by for a refreshing drink and a bath at their water feature, which is situated so their water feature is visible while they work out.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike three miles with some elevation gain near Vantage, starting with 0.5 miles at Wild Horses Monument followed by 2.5 miles on the petrified wood trails with lunch in the parking lot. Call Libby at 509-837-3609 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host Golf 4 Fun, a relaxed and enjoyable outing at Fisher Park Golf Course in Yakima. Call or text Sharon at 610-703-6750 to RSVP or get more information.
