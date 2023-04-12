Annual Durr Road Cleanup set for Saturday
The Kittitas County Field and Stream Club plans to welcome volunteers to its 20th annual Durr Road clean-up at the Wenas Wildlife Area, starting at 9 a.m.
Garbage bags will be provided, but volunteers should bring a pair of gloves, as well as a rake or garbage pick-up tool, if possible. The area is sometimes used as a dump for old appliances, household refuse and other garbage, and some target shooters leave “trigger trash” such as broken bottles and other illegal targets.
The group generally picks up around two tons of trash every year.
Volunteers can follow the signs off Umtanum Road to the Wenas WA boundary on Durr Road. For more details or with any questions, call Bill Essman at 509-899-4433 or go to the KCFS Facebook page.
Sarg Hubbard pond stocked for Fish-In
Trout should be plentiful for Saturday’s annual Yakima Greenway Kids Fish-In at Sarg Hubbard Park’s Reflection Pond.
Kids ages 5-14 years old can fish for 45 minutes each, with the first session at 8 a.m. and the last starting at 3 p.m. Volunteers will hand out fishing poles and help ensure participants have a fun experience.
For more information and to sign up at a cost of $12 per participant, go to yakimagreenway.org.
Input sought for conservation policy
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission opened a public comment period for its draft Conservation policy in a Monday news release.
The policy would provide guidance to help the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife make budget decisions and set priorities on how to manage fish and wildlife. Comments can be made until June 30 at bit.ly/wdfwinput, via email at draftconservationpolicy@PublicInput.com, or by leaving a voicemail message at 855-925-2801.
For more information, including a link to the full draft, go to wdfw.wa.org.
Bird alert
A Cowiche Canyon Road resident was heading home at mid-morning and as he turned up Cowiche Canyon Road, he noted about 40 turkey vultures flying slowly up the canyon to the west. By the time he made it home, he had counted 80 turkey vultures, all moving to the west towards the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy trailhead. I think it’s safe to say the turkey vultures have returned to the Yakima Valley in good numbers. It also begs the question of whether there may be a night roost in lower Cowiche Canyon.
Six turkey vultures also were reported flying over Scenic Drive neighborhoods of Yakima, where birders also noted one of the first rufous hummingbirds of the season, continuing lesser goldfinch, Townsend’s solitaire and a merlin.
Western and mountain birds are back along the North Wenas Road, which was alive with bird life including some of our mountain species such as a couple of sooty grouse and four species of woodpecker with black-backed, hairy, white-headed woodpecker and northern flicker. Other birds of note here were Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, pygmy nuthatch, Cassin’s finch and vesper sparrow.
A male harlequin duck, one of the more beautiful ducks we get, was spotted along the Tieton River near Trout Lodge on Highway 12. An American dipper was also spotted here gathering nesting material along the shore.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Yakima Area Arboretum will host ArborFest: Our Changing Climate, a celebration of Arbor Day and a look at how nature, trees and our forests can (or can’t) react and adapt to our changing climate. The free, family-friendly event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature more than 25 educational stations hosted by various community organizations and businesses.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 5.25 miles with 500 feet of elevation gain on a loop at Dalles Mountain Ranch overlooking the Columbia River and Mt. Hood. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host a 4.9-mile hike on a steep, challenging and somewhat rocky trail with 2,200 feet of elevation gain along the Umtanum Ridge Crest Trail in the Yakima River Canyon. This is one of Kim’s Canyon conditioners, six out-and-back hikes with significant elevation gain the Yakima River Canyon. Participants can proceed at their own pace on the clearly defined trails and regroup at the top for lunch or a snack before heading back down. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
ALSO FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host an end of season downhill day for a full or half day of skiing at White Pass Ski Area. The group will meet up for lunch at the lodge and then ski together in the afternoon. For more information on departure time, carpool, equipment rentals and more, visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar.
