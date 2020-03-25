Cascadians outings canceled
The Yakima Cascadians Board of Directors agreed to cancel all club sponsored/hosted activities until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes monthly general meetings and the centennial celebration originally scheduled for April, which will be held later this year if possible. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, State Parks and the Washington Department of Natural Resources all announced the closures of their recreational areas earlier this week.
Sno-Parks closing starting FridayWashington State Parks announced all Sno-Parks in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will close starting Friday to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Closures had already been announced for several other sno-parks throughout the state and grooming of trails and parking lots ended on Wednesday, rather than the typical date of March 31.
Sno-Park grant deadline moved upThe national Forest Service moved up the Naches Ranger District’s deadline to apply for Sno-Park funding to March 31, two months earlier than previous years.
That grant money allows for maintenance of all area trails and facilities available at Sno-Parks managed by the Forest Service. For more information, email Miles McPhee at milesm@frontier.com.
BIRD ALERT
While trying to stay away from crowds one local birder visited Eschbach Park, one of Yakima’s under-birded locations, where he tallied 31 species in less than two hours. His list included wood duck, mallard, common merganser, California quail, rock pigeon, Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, killdeer, turkey vulture, Cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk on a nest, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, Steller’s jay, black-billed magpie, black-capped chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, pacific wren, Bewick’s wren, European starling, American robin, cedar waxwing, house finch, American goldfinch, fox sparrow, dark-eyed junco white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and red-winged blackbird.
Another Yakima bird enthusiast spent an afternoon searching for birds in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area and found a good mix of birds. He noted wood duck, mallard, hooting sooty grouse, a juvenile golden eagle, great horned owl, Lewis’s woodpecker, northern flicker, American kestrel, a Steller’s jay which appeared to be hiding acorns in the cliffs above the talus slope, common raven, black-capped chickadee, bushtit, red-breasted nuthatch, canyon wren, American dipper, varied thrush, dark-eyed junco, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and spotted towhee.
Due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to “Stay Home and Stay Healthy” I would like to challenge you to fill your bird feeders and keep track of what you see in your yards. Then either report them to me or enter them on the ebird website at ebird.org.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.