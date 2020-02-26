Kids snowmobile event slated for Saturday
The Yakima SkiBenders snowmobile association will host its annual free Lil’ Kids Ride at Little Naches SnoPark off of Highway 410, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Kids must be accompanied by a responsible adult and need a licensed sled and any safety equipment. Free food will be available and the group is asking for a small donation for those participating in the new scavenger hunt chaired by Seth Ahibrecht.
Prizes will be given out, including cash for the scavenger hunt and two sleds for the kids ride. If you have any questions, contact Liz Van Amburg at 509-225-6681.
Wind,rain challenges at Week 7 Button Shoot
Brent Mallon and Craig Lee overcame the wind and rain on Sunday to take home buttons in the Men’s division at week 8 of the Yakima Valley Sportsman Association W.K. Button Shoot.
Senior shooter Sean Dailey won with a 24 and Hank McCleary and Tom Rogers both broke 24 to win the Super Senior buttons.
BIRD ALERT
A hike around Giffen Lake in the Sunnyside Wildlife Area produced the first reported sightings of tree swallows this year as well as large numbers of waterfowl including over 200 Canada geese, 250 northern pintail, 100 mallard, wood duck, northern shoveler, gadwall, green-winged teal, ring-necked duck, lesser scaup, bufflehead and common merganser. Redwing, Brewer’s and yellow-headed blackbirds were also noted there.
A singing sagebrush sparrow was photographed sitting atop some greasewood along Old Goldendale Road just west of the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge. There were 4 northern harriers, a bald eagle, a red-tailed hawk and a rough-legged hawk also seen there.
Sooty grouse, Clark’s nutcracker, common raven, black-capped chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, and pacific wren highlighted a trip up Garrett Canyon Road along the Naches River.
White-headed woodpecker, mountain chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, white-breasted nuthatch, pygmy nuthatch, brown creeper and pine grosbeak were among the birds observed in the Wenas BBQ Flats Horse Camp.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
ON THE CALENDAR
THURSDAY: The Yakima River Runners will host a pool roll practice from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Yakima Athletic Club. Show up at 6:30 p.m. to get kayaks into the pool area and change, then learn how to roll or tune up your skills. Beginners may be available for those who contact the group through
.
ALSO THURSDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Connor Parrish will be the featured speaker discussing the Yakima Basin’s endangered bull trout at this month’s program from 7-8:30 at the Yakima Area Arboretum. Within their historic range and the Yakima River Basin, bull trout numbers have fallen significantly due to issues associated with harvest, habitat loss, invasive species, reductions of their historic prey base and climate change. This talk will cover bull trout life cycle, threats to their existence and current efforts to monitor and recover the species.
SATURDAY: White Pass will host the Ski 4 Kids Race weekend, which includes training on Saturday and a race with awards on Sunday. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. in the Talus Room and the schedule runs through 3 p.m. on both days. Tickets are $199, including a lift ticket if needed. For more information go to skiwhitepass.com.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe six miles or fewer with minimal elevation gain along Maintenance Shed Road near White Pass off of US Highway 12. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Wies at 509-965-7587 for meeting time and place.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will host David’s Saturday Snowshoe No. 1, an easy to intermediate ski/snowshoe outing along the Pleasant Valley Trail. Departure will be 9 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Come prepared for cold, windy and wet weather. The 13 Essentials, especially extra clothes, are mandatory and drivers need a Sno-Park permit. Call David at 509-965-3697 with any questions. This is a Cascadian Centennial outing and also a Pathfinders event.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club offers a weekend social run at 8 a.m. with a variety of distances and paces. Check the club’s Facebook page to learn the location and for more information, email Greeg Broyles at GRbroyles5@gmail.com.
TUESDAY: The Cascadian Free Spirits will hike six miles with less than 700 feet of elevation gain at Frenchman Coulee in the Vantage area, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Afterwards some may wish to do an excursion to Sunland, a few miles upriver. Drivers need a Discover Pass. Call Dan at 509-952-5900 with any questions.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe at a destination to be determined, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cascadians will go on an intermediate ski trip of seven miles with 500 feet of elevation gain on Maintenance Shed Road, one mile west of White Pass. The plan is to ski the road to where it intersects with the Sand Lake Trail for a view of Mt. Rainier if the sky is clear. Departure is at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Call Jeff and Joyce Hagen at 509-966-5432 with any questions. This is a Cascadian Centennial outing.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club puts on a weekly social run for those of all abilities and aspirations. Runners will meet at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Park track and may choose from a street loop of about three miles or a track workout that includes uptempo runs. Check the club’s Facebook site for updates, or email Frank Purdy at fpurdy@charter.net for more info.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5: The Pathfinders will host an outing at Pleasant Valley Campground near Chinook Pass. Call Bob Chicken at 509-457-2014.