WV junior recognized for marksmanship
Dakotah Goodlake of the Tieton Junior Rifle Club earned the “Distinguished Expert Award” in Small Bore 22 caliber target rifle shooting on Jan. 23.
The West Valley junior joined the rifle club in April 2019 and quickly progressed through the National Rifle Association’s Junior Expert Qualification Program. He fired consistently high scores in prone, sitting, kneeling and standing positions to qualify for the highest NRA civilian award for rifle marksmanship.
Goodlake qualified on a 50-foot indoor range with a 22 caliber, single shot target rifle equipped with metallic iron sights.
Eims wins at Week 7 of Button Shoot
Dakotah Eims broke a perfect 25 to take home the Men’s division button at week 7 of the Yakima Valley Sportsman Association W.K. Button Shoot.
Senior shooter Ken Sanden won with a 22 and Hank McCleary broke a 24 to win the Super Senior button. Sue Trindel won the Ladies division with a 21 and new shooter Georgina Anderson finished atop the junior division.
Black bear applications are due next week
Hunters seeking 2020 spring black bear hunt permits must submit their applications to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife by midnight on Feb. 28.
To apply, hunters must purchase a special permit application and a 2020 hunting license that includes bear as a species option. Applications will be entered into a mid-March drawing and winners will be notified no later than March 31.
Hunters must successfully complete the black bear identification test for hunting black bears in certain GMUs where grizzly bears may also live. That test can be taken through the WILD system at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/.
Any legal weapon allowed for big game hunting is also permissible for spring black bear hunts, but bait or hounds are not allowed. For more information and to apply or buy the proper licenses, go to WDFW’s website or call (866)246-9453.
BIRD ALERT
A few hours spent birding the Poppoff Trail proved to be a good choice for a local bird enthusiast, who was able to tally 33 species. The highlight was an impressive 54 evening grosbeaks, including 48 in one flock. They seemed to prefer the Russian Olive trees. Quite an impressive number for February! Other highlights included a dozen wood ducks, a great egret, bald eagle, pacific wren, Bewick’s wren, hermit thrush and the Audubon’s yellow-rumped warbler.
A couple of Granger birders noticed what they thought were white pelicans along the Yakima River, off Emerald Road. They were able to get a closer look and discovered they were five swans! Because of distance they couldn’t really tell if they were tundra or trumpeter. They were in a large mixed flock of other waterfowl.
A birder in Toppenish was compelled to look up from the parking spot at Toppenish Farm Workers Clinic when he heard the cry of a falcon from above. He saw a peregrine flying away from the big water tower in Pioneer Park and fly back to land 20 feet away from another that was perched on the railing on the north side. He noted that sure lifted his mood as he started his workday.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
ON THE CALENDAR
THURSDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Magic’s Pizza in Selah, featuring Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group project manager Connor Parrish. He’ll introduce his organization and discuss some of the ongoing restoration and monitoring projects in our area.
ALSO THURSDAY: The Yakima River Runners will host a pool roll practice from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Yakima Athletic Club. Show up at 6:30 p.m. to get kayaks into the pool area and change, then learn how to roll or tune up your skills. Beginners may be available for those who contact the group through its Facebook page.
TUESDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will host its final weekly fly tying class at 6:30 at Memorial Bible Church, 111 Old Stage Way in Yakima. Materials will be provided and loaner tools are available. For more information, call Ron at 509-952-3971 or email rtb351@gmail.com..
WEDNESDAY: Cascadians Andrea Prentice and Charles Chesney will be the featured speakers at the group’s monthly meeting from 7-9 p.m. in the Meyer Auditorium at Living Care Retirement Center. They’ll share the story of their spring 2018 trip along the Trans-Mongolian railway, which travels across Asia and Siberia through Beijing Ulaan Bator, Lake Baikal and Moscow. Prior to the meeting, Marty Lensch will share a Northwest Avalanche Center presentation on avalanche awareness in the auditorium.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike along the Tieton Nature Trail near the Oak Creek Wildlife Area off of US Highway 12 west of Naches. Call Wies at 509-965-7587 or Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place. Secure your seat or table by calling 509-248-0628.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host a modified loppet, a gathering of skiers skiing on groomed trails, either classic or free style of various distances. This one will include snowshoers and skiers wishing to ski non-groomed terrain. Each participant will ski or snowshoe a morning and afternoon route of a chosen distance, then afterwards there will be an option to gather at Bron Yr Aur Brewery near Naches for pizza and beverages. Meet at the YMCA parking lot at 8 a.m. or White Pass Nordic by 9:30 a.m. All participants must sign in and all skiing or snowshoeing must be done on the Nordic side of the highway. Please RSVP by emailing fletcht@me.com.
TUESDAY: The Cascadian Free Spirits will snowshoe or ski at a destination to be determined near White Pass off US Highway 12 with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Drivers may need a Sno-Park permit. Call Mic at 509-248-1268 with any questions.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe at a destination to be determined, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27: The Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe six miles or fewer with minimal elevation gain along Maintenance Shed Road near White Pass off of US Highway 12. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Wies at 509-965-7587 for meeting time and place.