Members of the public can provide input on Central Washington Green Dot road management at a meeting in Ellensburg next Tuesday.
Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources plan to jointly host the meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Taneum Room at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds.
Proposed updates include the addition of a motorized single-track continuation at Grouse Springs into U.S. Forest Service land, changes in the L.T. Murray and Wenas wildlife areas, as well as Stemlit Basin in the Colockum Wildlife area, and signage and updated road information for the Wild Horse Wind Facility near the Quilomene Wildlife Area.
White Pass Castle Jam
Skiers and snowboarders can compete on a unique setup of rails, quarter pipes and kickers at White Pass for this Saturday’s annual Castle Jam.
Helmets are required, along with a $20 fee for all those who register online in advance and $40 for day of registration. The event starts at 1 p.m. with check-in and signup from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by practice from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, go to skiwhitepass.com.
Button shoot
Curt Robins, Kyle Laughery, Gordon Anderson, Nick Moloney, Jabin Green and Kyle Crosswhite all won buttons at Week 10 of the Yakima Valley Sportsmen Association’s W.K. Button Shoot.
Joel Froehlich broke a perfect 25 to win the Senior division and Super Senior Don Seipel broke a 23 to win his division.
Bird alert
Visiting birders searching the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge wetlands along Old Goldendale Road were excited to hear the pumping vocalization of an American bittern that was well hidden in the reeds. They also noted a flock of killdeer that were stirred up by a northern harrier as well as Canada goose, tundra swan, bald eagle, northern shrike, black-billed magpie, common raven, Bewick’s wren, white-crowned sparrow and red-winged blackbird.
A quick 15-minute stop at the Selah Butte Trailhead in the Yakima River Canyon turned up the usual suspects plus a few spring arrivals. The list included Canada goose, chukar, rock pigeon, black-billed magpie, common raven, violet-green swallow, canyon wren, American robin, house finch and yellow-rumped warbler.
The big attraction at Fort Simcoe, mainly due to the large oak grove there and its abundance of acorns, is the opportunity to see a Lewis’s woodpecker. This week birders were successful in seeing the Lewis’s woodpeckers and also found a good mix of other birds including killdeer, red-tailed hawk, hairy woodpecker, northern flicker, prairie falcon, Steller’s jay, California scrub-jay, common raven, European starling, American robin, lesser goldfinch, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, and western meadowlark. The lesser goldfinch, which are fairly rare in the Yakima area, have become pretty regular here.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun runs at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “Steples.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
TUESDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will host its free weekly fly tying classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Bible Church in Gleed. All materials are provided.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe five to six miles with 300 feet of elevation gain along the Pleasant Valley North trails off of Highway 410. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will hike 5.5 to eight miles with approximately 300 feet of elevation gain at the Drumheller Chnnels in the Columbia, mostly an easy walk on game trails with some sections off-trail and a few short rock scrambles. The hike will include exploring three separate columnar basalt buttes, a birds-eye view of a small seep lake and, if time permits, a three-mile round trip from the interpretive trail up onto another basalt butte. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
