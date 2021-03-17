As a snowy winter shows signs of ending, officials eagerly look forward to outdoor recreation finally returning to normal in the Ahtanum Forest.
COVID-19 and wildfire danger significantly disrupted the 2020 season, limiting activities and forcing closures throughout the 75,000+ acres. Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said Yakima County’s transition into Phase 3 should give people a chance to enjoy recent improvements as well as do their part to keep the Ahtanum beautiful and accessible.
“Hopefully with the lifting of COVID restrictions, I’m really, really hopeful to have volunteer groups out,” Rodruck said. “My hope is as we work though the pandemic that we will be able to fully have the Ahtanum open for day use, to camping, for motorized, for hiking.”
Plenty of opportunities should be available for people to help pick up trash and provide maintenance on roads and trails. Rodruck said department staff improved sites over the past year by adding picnic tables and cleaning restrooms.
The Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group offered its expertise on three Ahtanum projects designed to enhance recreation areas and habitat for endangered bull trout. Opening the South Fork road for the first time in two years will allow for additional access.
But that gate and others closed for the season won’t open until May 1, thanks to plenty of snow in February at all elevations. Rodruck said he saw five feet of snow left at Tree Phones Campground recently, and snowmobiling’s remained popular on the Ahtanum’s 67 miles of trails that are groomed through April 1.
Department hydrologists don’t expect to see any flooding damage from snow melt, Rodruck said. However, he said it’s always possible uneven melting could damage some Green Dot roads that should otherwise be in pristine condition.
Snow conditions should determine when the Ahtanum’s seven campgrounds can open for the first time since 2019, provided Yakima County can stay in Phase 3 or keep moving forward. Rodruck said the state’s protocols kept them from allowing even dispersed camping last year.
Restrictions limited day use as well in 2020, when all state lands closed on March 24 and didn’t re-open until May. for more than a month starting March 22. Many facilities remained inaccessible and the state shut down DNR lands in eastern Washington once again from Sept. 8 to 18 due to wildfire danger.
People went outdoors in record numbers last year with so many other options unavailable, and perhaps those crowds will dissipate a bit as more places open up. But Rodruck said educational efforts led by new education and enforcement warden remain critical to stewardship of the Ahtanum.
Mann stayed busy this winter working mostly out in the field Tuesday through Sunday, informing people about the best places to go and how to avoid avalanches. He’ll continue those efforts when warmer weather attracts 4-wheelers, jeeps, hikers, birdwatchers, bikers and more.
“(Mann) has been doing a lot of education,” Rodruck said. “He likes to do that in lieu of enforcement. We don’t like writing people tickets, we’d rather just give them the education.”