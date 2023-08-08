ELLENSBURG — Visitors to some of central and northern Washington’s public lands may see some friendly faces on Saturdays this summer.
Volunteers have joined staff members from the Washington Trail Association as part of a new volunteer ambassador program, designed to educate growing numbers of users and learn more about how they enjoy lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. WTA Strategic Initiatives Coordinator Allie Tripp said more than 20 volunteers have come out so far at six locations in Okanogan County.
“We’re definitely learning a lot about the recreation patterns,” Tripp said while waiting for people at the LT Murray Wildlife Area’s Joe Watt canyon entrance. “I’m just excited for them because I feel like the volunteers that we do have are so excited.”
Lain Weaver, an Ohio transplant who moved to Seattle after graduating from college two years ago, enjoyed meeting a handful of visitors during his first day at the popular Teanaway Junction boat launch last month. He earned a degree in water science and hopes to land a job with WDFW, so the new program offered a good opportunity to start making connections.
WTA’s Central Washington outreach assistant, Sydney Bennett, said she and Weaver focused on providing basic information for people looking to get out on the river. Bennett said most people going out on the fast-moving water hoped to find rainbow trout, while others simply stopped by to enjoy the scenery.
“I’ve noticed the people that we really get to talk to are the larger groups where there’s a few folks that don’t go out on the water as often and they’re going out with more experienced people,” Bennett said. “It’s really fun to talk to those people, ‘cause they’re like, ‘this is what I know, is there anything else I need to know about the area?’”
Advice included recommendations to wear lifejackets, which passes were needed, and important precautions to take while navigating the Yakima River. For those entering the LT Murray, Tripp and WTA Melissa Davis backcountry response team leader advised visitors on Green Dot roads and packing out trash, among other things.
Every site also offered a chance to fill out a survey designed to tell WDFW more about how people recreate on state-managed lands. Bennett said she’s heard several people suggest the addition of seating at the boat launch, both for big groups launching boats and for visitors who want to just enjoy lunch or sit down and watch the river.
Staff and volunteers also answered questions about passes, although Tripp said they wouldn’t call enforcement if people forgot to bring their Discover Pass or water access pass.
“We do have scenarios that we would call enforcement in, like if somebody’s belligerent, if somebody’s shooting in an unsafe place or actually driving on non-Green Dot roads,” Tripp said. “But as far as I know, I don’t believe we have called enforcement for any reason.”
Weaver said a virtual training session gave volunteers some straightforward instructions, including the goals of the program and basic information about each site. WDFW and WTA emphasized the importance of a friendly and welcome presence in their promotional materials, which Bennett said should be valuable in giving people more positive perceptions of WDFW.
The program started July 1 and runs through Sept. 16, with volunteers and staff out on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, although Tripp said they sent volunteers home early on the hottest weekend in July. She expects more sites to be added soon and said volunteers may be sent out in the spring next year, when more users are likely to be out on the trails.
“People are super receptive,” Bennett said. “A Fish and Wildlife presence that’s not focused on rules and enforcement stuff I think is really helpful for people (and their) image of Fish and Wildlife.”
WTA hopes to provide more volunteer opportunities in Central Washington soon, focused primarily on trail work. Tripp expects on-the-ground efforts to begin this fall in the Teanaway Community Forest, along with more work at Manastash Ridge.
