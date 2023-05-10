It’s become easier to find women who hunt in recent years, but they still tend to draw extra attention compared to their more prevalent male counterparts.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital nurse Samantha Gaudette knows the feeling of being underestimated, or seeing the surprise on others’ faces when she tells them all the animals she hunts, including big game like deer, elk and black bears. When the not quite 5-foot-2, 115-pound West Valley graduate submitted a photo of herself next to a large wild turkey for an About Me board at work, it drew plenty of comments from coworkers.
“It was a nice feeling,” Gaudette said. “But it was also interesting because they commented on it because I had done something that was unbelievable to them.”
Rachel Voss of Tieton wants to see women hunters become more common, so she’s been on a self-proclaimed “one-woman mission” for the last three to four years, taking an estimated 400 women out on mentored hunting trips. That number’s set to increase significantly now that she’s the national director of the First Hunt Foundation’s Share the HERitage program, featuring more than 1,000 mentors in 45 states ready to pass their knowledge along to women new to hunting.
Washington is set to join 13 others states as the first to host Share the HERitage events for women, and Voss said these free clinics will give women the tools they need to hunt on their own. She’s looking forward to eventually hosting events in all of the foundation’s chartered states with the help of women who serve as state-level coordinators.
“We’ve gotten really big, really fast and it’s super exciting with how fast the women demographic is growing,” Voss said. “It’s everything from waterfowl to pheasant to antelope to deer to elk.”
Progress and problems
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s latest complete data, from 2022, showed women made up approximately 10% of the state’s hunters.
It’s difficult to find reliable recent numbers for hunters nationally, but a National Geographic report citing Census Bureau statistics said woman comprised 11 percent of all U.S. hunters, a 25 percent increase from 2006. In a 2020 article, Forbes called women “the fastest growing segment of the population who hunt.”
Despite those encouraging numbers, women still face unique challenges when trying to break into an activity long dominated by men. Although Gaudette and Voss said they encounter mostly positive support from their fellow hunters, they acknowledged being treated a little differently because of their gender.
Voss said one of the biggest obstacles can be finding comfortable gear and equipment, since few companies make high-quality hunting clothing designed for women. Voss said the market’s improved considerably, but it still has a long way to go and she has to buy most of her clothes online.
Gaudette agreed, although she’s recently found a brand online that fits her needs well. She’s also struggled to find equipment she can comfortably handle as a small women, so it made a huge difference when her boyfriend, Brandon Fairbanks, bought her a shotgun specifically designed for women as a Christmas present.
Jesse Ingels, a new hunter who recently went on a successful Texas hog hunting trip organized by Voss, said the first pants she bought at a local Cabela’s fell apart about three weeks after her first hunt. The land broker from Spokane who often works with active members of the hunting community said she’s struggled to find clothing good enough to wear for hours in all kinds of weather, but that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing a new passion.
The only woman hunter Gaudette knew growing up was her best friend, Lacey Fairbrook. She envied Fairbrook’s frequent hunting trips with her family and even though Gaudette learned how to shoot guns at a young age thanks to her father, he never showed much interest in hunting.
She finally went on her first trip at the age of 28 thanks to Fairbanks, who she praised for teaching her the necessary skills while also letting her be as self-sufficient as possible. They started with turkey hunting and when she later shot her first bear on a summer hunt, she packed out around 140 pounds of meat on her own, making three trips up a steep incline to get back to the truck.
Voss appreciates the men willing to teach women how to hunt while treating them as equals, but she said it’s especially valuable when women can learn from or alongside other women. Ingels said Voss set the tone for everyone to feel included and safe at an all-women event led by men at Hargrove Hunts in west Texas.
“It’s a lot less intimidating,” Ingels said. “I didn’t feel like any of my questions were going to get any laughs, even if they were kind of silly questions.”
Finding their place
Voss said women, like men, find many different reasons for learning how to hunt.
Some want to follow in their fathers’ footsteps, while others see it as a way to provide for their families. Voss learned the value of ethical hunting from her family and she’s eager to pass that knowledge on to other women.
“My mom and dad have hunted various countries, so it’s something that’s been ingrained in me since I was a little girl,” Voss said. “The best thing is to introduce them to our program because they’re going to see that they’re no different than the other gal that’s next door to them that wants to get out.”
She's not alone in believing women possess some inherent advantages compared to men, most notably a higher level of patience while waiting hours for the right opportunity to shoot an animal. Gaudette’s grown to love the grind of scouting before the hunting season starts, then waking up before sunrise to search for the right moment, when she can be certain she’ll accomplish her goal.
Gaudette’s hunted turkeys and bears, and she fondly remembers the moment when she bagged her first deer. So when the opportunity came for her and Fairbanks to share that experience with a friend’s 16-year-old daughter, they gladly accepted and felt the rewards when the girl successfully shot a buck, killing it instantly with one shot.
“She was so overwhelmed with joy,” Gaudette said. “She was incredibly excited with the experience. I know that I was the same way during mine.”
Voss wants more women to experience that joy, from both the mentor and mentee perspective. This fall Share the HERitage plans to partner with Washington state organizations to host a pheasant hunt, as well as a duck hunt, and Voss hopes similar efforts nationwide can keep encouraging more women to enter the world of hunting.
