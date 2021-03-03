Tips for avoiding tree wells

- Stay on groomed runs

- Take off ski pole straps in powder

- Ride or ski in sight of a partner

- carry safety equipment (shovel, avalanche beacon, etc.)

IF YOU GO DOWN

- Stay calm

- yell or whistle

- Keep your ahead above snow

- If immersed, protect your airway, resist urge to struggle

IF YOUR PARTNER GOES DOWN

- Don't leave to get help

- Immediately begin rescue

- Call for help

- Don't try to pull victim out the way they went in

- Determine where head is/tunnel in from side

Source: deepsnowsafety.org