NACHES — White Pass regulars offered warm greetings to one of the mountain's most skilled freestyle skiers when he returned from a rare 12-day break last Saturday.
Everything felt mostly normal for George Razey as he zipped down steep slopes through fresh powder and a few trees in his recognizable yellow jacket and red hat. But the 35-year-old from Naches acknowledged some lingering effects in his lungs from the incident that nearly took his life and opened his eyes to the danger of tree wells.
As a member of the White Pass ski patrol for seven years until 2010, Razey knew the basics about the hazard created when snow piles up around trees, leaving large holes underneath the branches. Skiers and snowboarders can fall — usually headfirst — into tree wells, where the deep snow immobilizes and suffocates them in a matter of minutes.
Razey always wondered why people didn't take their skis off and escape, even after he witnessed ski patrol arriving too late to prevent the death of 22-year-old KyOna Hoff at White Pass in 2012. That mindset would change dramatically on Feb. 16, when Razey entered a popular tree-filled area he'd skied hundreds of times off of a run called Lower Roller.
Fighting for air
Death seemed imminent as Razey discovered he could barely move and his mouth and sinus cavities began to fill with snow.
It hardened around him instantly once everything stopped moving after the crash, and Razey's pole straps pinned his hands to his hips. Finding a way to breathe again became his only priority while swallowing the snow forced him to vomit most of the lunch he'd just eaten.
"You’re trying to eat the snow as fast as you can because you don’t have anywhere to breathe," said Razey, who was completely upside down under a tree. "Honestly, the only thing I could think about initially was breathing, which then just causes pure panic."
He held his breath and realized he could still see inside his goggles, so Razey tipped his head back until they covered his mouth. That provided a few critical breaths — and time to assess the situation.
Razey never actually saw the tree he estimates stood about 30 feet from where the crash began. After catching a ski on a hidden tree beneath a pillow — snow built up on top a rock or other object — Razey went into a "long, slow forward front flip" and ended up hanging upside down by his skis.
Once Razey could breathe again, he dislodged his left hand from its glove, allowing him to reach up through the snow. From there, he grabbed a branch, then laboriously began pulling himself up while wiggling towards the surface.
As the goggles fell off his mouth and prevented breathing once again, Razey realized he could punch a hole in the snow to create a tunnel for fresh air to breathe. That allowed him to take a moment to regain strength, wrap his arm around the approximately eight-inch tree trunk, and pull himself out of the snow.
"All my hands and arms completely stopped functioning, I think from being upside down with a lack of oxygen," Razey said. "I’ve never experienced anything like that before.”
Google's voice texting feature allowed him to send a message to his ski partner, who had skied ahead to the lift since Razey typically trails behind on difficult runs as the group's best skier. It took another ten minutes before Razey could stand up and ski down the rest of the way.
He felt and heard a text just as he went into the tree well, so looking back at texts later he determined the fight for survival beneath the snow lasted about 15 minutes.
“It felt like forever but at the same time it all seemed pretty quick,” Razey said. “I was warped when I got out.”
Hidden danger
A tree well and snow immersion suffocation research experiment found 90% of people couldn’t pull themselves free without the aid of a partner, according to deepsnowsafety.org.
Perhaps Razey defied the odds thanks to his experience as a former mountaineering instructor at Mt. Rainier who still rock climbs regularly. He climbs trees almost daily for his tree removal company, Tree Fellers, so he’s developed significant arm strength that likely helped him avoid becoming a statistic.
In an online video, Crystal Mountain ski patrol director Paul Baugher said too many people disregard the danger of tree wells. He noted statistics show on deep powder days, people are just as likely to die in a tree well inbounds at a ski area as in an avalanche if they go into the backcountry.
Perhaps the worst year for U.S. tree well deaths came in 2011, when nine people died, including one skier at Crystal who disappeared March 1 and wasn't found until June 15. The vast majority of skiers killed by tree wells are experts like Razey, a formerly sponsored freestyle skier who skied almost daily during some of his teenage years.
Razey and White Pass shared his story on social media to try to spread awareness, and it quickly spread among the tight-knit community. When he stopped by a group of young racing team members last Saturday to say hello to his friend, instructor Cal Blethen, the kids had already heard about Razey's experience.
He stopped briefly to confirm the story, warning them to not overlook the risk of tree wells. The kids made their way through the race gates and Razey followed behind, zooming down the wide open groomer, far away from any trees.