The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will avoid layoffs or other major cuts to its services thanks to a new state budget approved by Washington’s Legislature on Thursday.
Lawmakers earmarked $27 million for the department’s supplemental operating budget from Washington’s state general fund, which director Kelly Susewind said in an email should fund the department’s core services through June 2021. He noted the additions also allocate significant resources for new work.
Among those services at risk were local hatcheries, including the one in Naches responsible for stocking trout in most area lakes. Longtime hatchery manager Matt Mathes said their busy season began the first week of March and the budget solution relieves some serious concerns about the hatchery’s future.
“That’s good news,” Mathes said. “Hopefully it’ll carry forward and we can continue to get funding in years to come.”
The wildlife department requested $26 million in supplemental funding with the support of more than 40 diverse stakeholders, including hunters, conservationists, anglers, birdwatchers, and more. Susewind said in his email more than $19 million of the request was to “maintain core and essential services” and many of those activities will be funding on an ongoing basis, so new approval won’t be required for the 2021-23 biennium.
Another $4.2 million will fund new initiatives on a one-time basis, such as $142,000 to address fish passage barriers. The Legislature also approved a bill to give wildlife department officers the option to cite low-level fish and wildlife violations as an infraction, along with another bill to separate the state wildlife account into flexible and restricted accounts as of July 1, 2021 to make future deficits more visible.
Conservation Northwest executive director Mitch Friedman, a member of the wildlife department’s budget and policy advisory group, said in a statement the new budget allocations will prevent harm to the state’s natural resources and outdoor opportunities.
“There was a very real risk that the agency would have to cut services to stay in line with funding, which still hasn’t caught up to its level prior to cutbacks during the 2008 recession,” Friedman said. “This gives us a foundation to build from as we explore sources of dedicated funding that would enable WDFW to step up to the greater challenges our wildlife face in the future from population growth, climate change, and much more.”