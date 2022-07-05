Like many kids, middle school was not the easiest for me. I had braces and head gear, I wore men’s size large shirts to hide my “baby fat” (as my cousin liked to call it) and I had my mom cut my hair into a super short bob with bangs that wasn’t flattering in the least.
I was called a boy on more than one occasion and the only thing that kept my confidence at least partially intact was that I excelled at sports. That is, until I joined the cross country team in middle school.
At 5-foot-3 with short, larger legs, I wasn’t what you would call a natural born runner. I was what you would call “sturdy”, and stood out like a sore thumb from the other girls that were on the team.
A few days after our final meet for the season, at our team party, we were reviewing the video from league finals when all of the sudden, a very slow, lumbering jogger came onto the screen. The person was out of focus and in the distance, but the team began to poke fun at them for being “twice the size” of all of the other girls, for jogging so slow, the list went on.
Heck, I even laughed at a few of their comments — that is, until the person came closer and the video focused and we all realized that the person they were making fun of was me. I had come in fourth-to-last out of hundreds of girls.
At the meet, I had been proud of myself just for finishing, but in that moment, surrounded by my peers and coaches, I felt like nothing, like a laughingstock, and I felt ashamed that I had played a role in being cruel towards another person, right alongside my teammates.
That night, when I got home, I went for a run on the trails behind my home. And over the next year, through basketball, volleyball, track and soccer season, I continued to run in my free time — it became an outlet, a high and an unexpected love.
When cross country season came around the following year, I joined the team again. But this time at the league championship, I didn’t come in fourth-to-last like I had the year before — I came in 3rd place overall, out of over 200 girls.
At a school assembly a few days after the event, our coach awarded me the Most Inspirational award, and told my peers my story while tears of happiness ran down his cheeks. Looking back, I feel that he was the one that should have received the award — for inspiring not only myself, but so many other kids to be the best that they could be in sports, in school and in life.
It’s crazy to think that one moment can make such an immense impact in a journey, that one decision can set your entire course for the next 25 years of your life. That day way back in middle school helped me to gain the mental strength and drive that I would need to become the high level athlete that I was in high school, in college and beyond — and it helped me to become the coach, mom, wife and “athlete” that I am today at 37.
Greatness comes from within but is created with the support and sacrifice of others. I may have made the decision to join the team, but my coach showed me my potential, he inspired me through his actions and his words how to be a leader — and he showed me what greatness truly was.
Now, more than ever, I see the impact that we can all have on the younger generations as well as on each other’s lives. And you can bet that I will jump on any opportunity to share my stories (the good, the bad and all the meat and potatoes in between) and whatever little knowledge I have — because the more transparent we are with each other, the more that we talk about our mistakes alongside our triumphs, the more that we all can learn, grow and become better together.
Remember, you never know when your words, your actions, your stories will inspire someone, or may even save someone. It’s time to be perfectly imperfect together.
