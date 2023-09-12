I’m sure that I am in the same boat as many of you — I can’t believe it’s September already!
School has started in the valley, summer is coming to an end and apple season is upon us. But that doesn’t mean that the outdoor adventures have to end as well.
With cooling temps and sunny Yakima skies, this is the perfect month to use your free time to adventure on our trails and waterways. Here are my top three outdoor zones for this month — hopefully I’ll see you out there!
White Pass: Pacific Crest Trail
Hiking up at White Pass in the late summer and early fall months is a staple for me every single year. Why? Because the bugs are usually gone, the colors are beginning to change, the huckleberries emerge and I get to thoroughly enjoy seeing my favorite winter playground not covered in snow.
A great 15ish mile out and back hike in this area is Shoe Lake — not only will you see some epic views, but you’ll also get a mix of shade in the trees for the beginning miles as well as an alpine feel as you traverse across the hillside and over the saddle before dropping down to the lake.
With around 2,500 feet of elevation gain and a top elevation of 6,600, you’ll feel like you got a great workout along with great memories during your day in the mountains.
White Pass: Pacific Crest Trail — Leech Lake
Don’t let the name scare you away — Leech Lake is a gem for flyfishing and also a beautiful spot to have a picnic or take a stroll around.
Located in the heart of the White Pass winter cross country ski area, Leech Lake has a campground and a boat launch but is not open to motor boats. Take your paddleboard up for an afternoon, head up in the morning to fish for some brook and rainbow trout, or take your kids for a hike on the trails that are scattered throughout this area.
Tieton River: River Rafting
The rivers are high again out here in Naches as the Tieton River rafting season ramps up for some whitewater fun.
September is prime time to sign up for a whitewater rafting guided trip on this river that is located near Naches just up US Highway 12. There are several outfits that offer these trips every year that take boats on this Class 3+ stretch of whitewater.
Over 13 miles and three to four hours of fun, you’ll experience endless excitement, and you’ll no doubt be ready for a beer and pizza at Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co. in Naches before you head home.
Naches River: Naches
There’s nothing like wading into a river and enjoying some quiet, alone time flyfishing. With the Tieton River raging above the “Y”, the portions of river up State Route 410 are going to be a hot ticket for this month as the waters are lower and slower.
Give Red’s Fly Shop a shout to book a walk and wade guided tour or get their advice on what the fish are liking before heading out for a morning or afternoon in the water. So far, the water and air temps are still pretty warm so wading boots, socks and shorts are a great outfit choice — I like to keep my waders put away until I really need them!
Happy fishing, adventuring and exploring, friends. Have a great September!
