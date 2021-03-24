Snow next to the winding dirt road climbing up from the Manastash Sno-Park south of Cle Elum shows evidence of snowmobilers, skiers, snowshoers and more who enjoy the area on weekends.
But the road stayed closed to the public during the week since early February, giving way to those involved with a logging operation to improve forest health and resiliency to large fires in the popular area. From midnight to 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, logging trucks carried wood down to the road and over to Timbered Rangeland Management in Ellensburg, where it awaits delivery to four Northwest timber mills.
The Walter Springs Timber Sale encompasses nearly 500 acres and should produce an estimated 4.3 million board feet — one board foot equals a one-inch thick square foot — of various types of wood, according to US Forest Service timber sale administrator Kelsey Miedtke. Winter work's expected to go through at least next week before a spring pause and the logging operations should be completed later this year.
“Once the road isn’t frozen and it’s too soft, they’re done hauling,” Miedtke said. “This sale had one chunk of a unit that was winter-only and so that’s why they decided to grab it right now.”
Aside from a few small road closures, the project shouldn’t cause any negative long-term effects for recreation, spokesperson Deborah Kelly said. In fact, removing some trees from the overcrowded forest should open up better views and allow more snow to fall on the groomed snowmobile trails that are part of the Taneum Sno-Park’s 90-mile trail system.
Once grooming ends, closures and hauling will be extended to weekends so long as the roads freeze overnight. As always, the Forest Services asks everyone to stay off of muddy roads and trails to give them a chance to dry out, preventing costly long-term damage.
Collecting timber
At an elevation higher than 4,500 feet, two men from Timbered Rangeland Management worked together last Thursday with crisp efficiency to collect wood for harvest.
Their shift runs every weekday from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a skidder operator traveling over difficult terrain and collecting felled trees to deposit for the processor. The operator of that machine picks up the log, removes the branches, measures out the precise length to cut the tree while holding it in the air, and then finally places it in the appropriate pile.
Miedtke said around 30 jobs are associated with the project, all of which allow for plenty of social distancing and compliance with the state's COVID-19 guidelines. Along with the equipment operators from TRM and Bulpin Timber, two snow plows stayed busy through a snowy February by clearing the road for 12-14 contracted log truck drivers.
In areas of the project site where steep slopes don't allow access for fellers, known as skyline operations, workers use chainsaws and set up an impressive system of cables to transport logs. At one area, a yarder with cables extending about 800 feet helped lift wood up to where the shovel operator could place it in the proper stack.
Once it's taken down to the yard in Ellensburg where it's sorted by log loader operator Tyler Mays, more trucks transport the wood to four sites, including Ponderosa Pine to Yakama Forest Products in White Swan. Any remaining material not suitable for timber mills stays in Ellensburg for use in TRM's wood boiler.
Long Process
The Forest Service began planning for the Walter Springs Timber Sale nearly 14 years ago, in April 2007.
Scoping letters went out in December 2007 with multiple opportunities for public comment before the release of a draft environmental assessment in 2012. Eight months later, the forest health supervisor signed the decision authorizing the project.
Timber sales like this one move the state a little closer towards its goal of treating 1.25 million acres of Eastern Washington forests by 2037. The Forest Service's Nate Standish said funds generated will go towards future restoration projects, as well as post-logging work such as prescribed burns.
TRM's contract stipulates it must maintain the quality of roads in the project area, which Miedtke said would require some work following the logging operations. The project also includes eliminating 0.9 miles of harmful user-built trails and closing the last 1.7 miles of Forest Road 3111-117 to motorized use in order to protect deer and elk habitat.
More temporary trail closures will likely be necessary later this year, although the contract mandates TRM must clean and clear the trail for public use on weekends from approximately May 1 to November 1, according to Wirt, the forestry technician. Miedtke expects wood harvesting and logging operations to resume once the roads dry out, starting around June 1.
Prescribed burns in the spring or fall after the contract expires on March 31, 2022, could also necessitate temporary closures. Otherwise, everything should look virtually the same but in a safer, healthier forest for those looking to hunt, hike, ride mountain bikes, motor bikes, four-wheelers, jeeps or other off-road vehicles, and more.
Meanwhile, plans keep moving forward for two additional timber sales planned for 2021 and 2022 as part of the Taneum Restoration project. Altogether, Wirt said the efforts should reduce some of the risk created by decades of fire suppression for roughly 3,000 acres of forest.