The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers.
Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective of 9,500 elk. But district biologist Jeff Bernatowicz said this year’s targets and the amount of permits issued reflect significant skepticism of that growth.
“Outside the survey, nothing else (harvest, etc.) indicates an increasing population,” Bernatowicz said. “If the survey was correct, bull harvest should be 600-700. It was 167 in 2021.”
Oak Creek Wildlife Area manager Greg Mackey said the high cost of helicopter surveys means they’re limited to just one each year. COVID-19 disruptions over the previous two years could have also affected the survey’s accuracy.
Bernatowicz noted the small calf ratio increase from 27 to 31 hardly indicated massive population growth. The same could be said for a slight increase in spike bulls, attributed in part to fire closures in 2021.
All of those factors make it difficult to predict what will happen this season, which begins this Saturday with early archery. The modern firearm general season runs from October 29 to November 6.
Even the amount of permits and tags given out won’t tell the whole story, since Bernatowicz said high gas prices, weather, and fire closures could all keep hunters from actually going out. A year ago nearly 50 percent of the 97,219 Washingtonians who bought tags didn’t report actually hunting, a trend Bernatowicz said has become more common over the past 10 years.
The Wildlife Department is targeting a harvest of 300 antlerless elk for the season, which would nearly double the 167 killed last year. That would be the highest number since 2018 but still far lower than the 735 antlerless elk hunted in 2016 and 1,269 in 2015.
A severe drought at lower elevations in 2021 could produce negative results for calves, although Bernatowicz said it’s possible elk avoided those concerns by taking advantage of more favorable conditions at higher elevations. Apparent increases in area deer populations could also be helpful, since that might make cougars less inclined to go after elk calves.
Both Bernatowicz and Mackey said an unseasonably cold spring and heavy April snow shouldn’t hurt area elk populations. Mackey said it’s likely the herd spent less time in its typical summer range due to a delayed greenup.
“There were some differences in weather and timing, and those sorts of things affect vegetation,” Mackey said. “But elk are mobile, so I wouldn’t expect that it really impacted them that much.”
No studies were conducted for the district’s smaller Colockum herd in 2021. That population’s estimated to be about 4,000 animals that stay mostly on public land north of Ellensburg.
Hunters reported a combined harvest of 943 total elk for both herds in the general season and special permit hunts from last season, the first annual increase in six years. It’s still a far cry from the 3,009 animals harvested in 2015, and the district’s success rates for all weapons remain below the state averages.
