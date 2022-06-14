Hikers heading out to the mountains in the early summer might see a pink or red coloring on the snow as it melts away.
Western Washington University associate professor Robin Kodner said there’s no reason to be alarmed by this natural occurrence. In fact, she’d appreciate some help in identifying the locations of “watermelon snow” to assist her Living Snow Project as it studies impacts including accelerated snowpack and glacier melt.
“This is the beginning of the season and there’s a lot of pink snow that is easily accessible right now,” said Kodner, who’s traveled to various places all over the world and sought out higher elevations later in the summer to seek out the phenomenon.
It’s caused by snow algae, microscopic green algae that turn red by making bright-colored pigments. Kodner’s discovered the existence of many different species, all composed of complex cells with complex life cycles.
Through the work of scientists and volunteers, they’ve collected more than 700 samples since launching the project in 2017. Kodner’s still eager to see many more, noting she’d especially like to see additional samples from White Pass or other areas in the central Cascades south of Mount Rainier, as well as in the Teanaway north of Cle Elum, on the south side of Mount Stuart.
Kodner’s hopeful ongoing research will answer questions such how much more quickly the algae melts snow, and why the blooms interact differently depending on conditions. For example, one site showed a shorter growing season due to all the rain this year, but it’s not clear how the late snowfall and colder spring temperatures will affect the algae.
“In some cases the increased water content of the snow can increase blooms,” Kodner said. “But also, we’ve had a lot less sunshine, so that could be challenging for growth.”
Focused studies near Mount Baker and concurrent efforts in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains may provide more answers, and researches also learn more from studying DNA samples of the algae. Anyone can send in samples using a collection kit, or just submitting a location, the color of snow and how big the pink areas are can provide valuable information.
Mitigation strategies may eventually be necessary, but for now Kodner said nothing needs to be done to pink snow beyond collection and observation. Although other fungi in the snow can cause discomfort when eaten, snow algae’s not harmful, and some of Kodner’s fellow researchers in the Sierras have said their species even smells and tastes like watermelon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.