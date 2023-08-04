August is here and I’m back to give you some more intel on what trails and waterways are prime for our last full month of blazing heat this summer.

Instead of just diving into just two picks this month, I’m going to highlight my top four for this sunny season. What can I say, I like to give y’all options!

The Wonderland Trail

In Mount Rainier National Park, this trail circles one of Washington’s more famous volcanoes, and boasts some of the most epic views in the Pacific Northwest. At 93 miles with about 25,500 feet of elevation gain, many people spend 10-14 days backpacking the entire trail OR they do the trail in sections as to spend as little or as much time exploring as they’d like.

Right now, the wildflowers are out in full swing and the snow crossings are very minimal, making it an ideal time to explore this trail for a day or even for a week.

Whites Ridge

Located west of Tampico, Whites Ridge trail is a beautifully forested trail in the heart of Ahtanum State Forest. With towering trees, loamy soft soil and wildflowers in full bloom, this 10.9 mile trail is a great beginner-intermediate loop with just under 2,000 feet of elevation gain.

Hike the entire loop or do a shorter out and back with a picnic along with way with the littles. This one’s great for all ages and can be as easy or as hard as you make it.

Norse Peak

To reach this stunning peak from Highway 410, hop on the Pacific Crest Trail towards Crystal Mountain and be ready for miles of epic views. Passing Sheep Lake a few miles in, I would recommend topping up your water if you’ve already drank some — that will be the only convenient option for a water refill in this 20 mile, out and back trail.

After hiking up and over Sourdough Gap (my favorite picnic spot), you’ll drop into the opposite valley and start traversing the mountain sides. In and out of trees, past thousands of wildflowers, and even through a burn zone that brings a different type of beauty, you’ll eventually find yourself at the last hike up to the summit of Norse Peak.

Take in the views, have a trail snack and get ready to be stunned once again as you make your way back to your car. Going the opposite direction brings a different perspective, but make sure you keep fueled so that you don’t falter on your journey back.

A quick dip in Sheep Lake and a water refill if needed will be a nice celebration before you finish those last few miles to the car.

Yakima River

I’m sure many of you have tubed/floated the Yakima River Canyon, but I’m here to give you a few other options of exploring this breathtaking wonder that is right in our backyard.

• Red’s Fly Shop offers guided scenic Eco-Tour floats or “Canyon Cruises” as they call them. Their boats offer a table, benches, shade and a tour guide who rows you down the river during your adventure.

Bring snacks and all the cold beverages that you want — but save room for a tasty lunch at Canyon River Grill post-journey.

• Standup paddleboarding is fun way to get a workout while also enjoying the scenery and cool waters of this local river.

My advice to keep your time on the river as safe and as fun as possible? Wear a coast guard approved PFD (also carry a light and whistle per WA state law) and invest in a river fin (a shorter fin between 2-4”) to put on your board in place of the long fin that they usually come with.

This will help you from having a wild ride if you hit shallow sections along the way.

Okay, that’s it for this month. Stay safe and have fun, friends. Until next time.