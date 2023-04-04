The High Steppe Climbing Center's competitive youth team plans to enjoy a home gym advantage for the first time this Saturday.
After two years of traveling to USA Climbing events, the Yakima gym that opened in July 2020 finally earned the right to host a qualifying event. More than 85 climbers from Washington and northwest Idaho, ages 9 to 19, will participate in the top rope competition, including the 12 members of High Steppe's team.
General manager Nathan Joyner explained each climber will have three attempts at the five different routes assigned to their age group — USA Climbing features five age groups, ranging from kids born after 2003 to those born after 2011 — and points are awarded based on how far they make it up the wall. The gym will be closed to the public, but spectators are welcome to attend the event for free.
His wife, Elizabeth, coaches the High Steppe team and said their young team focuses primarily on keeping a positive attitude and improving rather than placing high at competition. She's hoping they'll climb with a little more confidence on their home wall and with support from volunteers, fans and other competitors.
"Everybody wants them to get further on the wall, make the hard move that everybody's falling on," Elizabeth Joyner said. "It's just such a positive, cool environment to be around all those young people pushing their limits, trying their hardest."
They won't benefit from any advance knowledge of the routes, since those will be set Wednesday through Friday this week and inaccessible to climbers until the competition begins at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Expert route setter Molly Beard, who helped set the initial routes before High Steppe opened, will return to help Joyner reset the holds on High Steppe's to challenge the young climbers.
Joyner recently earned her Level 1 route setting certification at a women-only clinic in California and she also holds a Climbing Wall Instructor Lead certification through the Professional Climbing Instructors Association. Although she's never competed herself, she enjoys teaching others and helping them develop mental toughness while learning to believe in themselves and overcome barriers.
High Steppe offers plenty of opportunities for youth to begin climbing, and Nathan Joyner said an introductory class or previous experience on a climbing team is all kids need to be eligible to compete. USA Climbing offers six regional top rope qualifiers in the spring and six bouldering qualifiers in the fall, one of which High Steppe plans to host later this year.
Climbers who pay for a USA Climbing competitor membership and finish in the top 13 while participating in two qualifying events can go to the regional championships May 13 at Riverfront Rock Gym in Wenatchee. The top 26 climbers at that event earn an invite to the Divisional championships June 10-11 at Alaska Rock Gym in Anchorage, Ala.
The competition requires a belayer and a judge to score each climber. Nathan Joyner said they're looking for 35 volunteers on Saturday, when sessions will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
"Really, anybody who is interested in helping out, we encourage them to reach out," Joyner said. "If they can use an iPhone, they can be a judge. If they know how to belay, then they can be a belayer."
