More than 60 trail runners are expected to compete when the Grey Rock Trail races return for the first time in three years this Saturday.
Washington Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said agency staff cleared trees and other debris off the trail from Tree Phones campground to the north trailhead on the other side of White’s Ridge last month. Race director Richard Betancourt joined a group of hikers with The Cascadians to mark the course last week, then went back to complete the job on Tuesday.
“We’re super excited,” Betancourt said. “Everything’s coming together really nice.”
As of early Tuesday afternoon, 33 people had signed up for the 25K and another 27 registered for the 12K. Some of those runners may be carryovers from last year who can’t make it to Saturday’s event, but Betancourt also expects a handful of people to sign up on race day.
Defending 50K winner Carter Svendsen’s among those expected to return. The Eisenhower graduate easily won the 2019 race in 4:45.1, the fastest recorded time since the course changed to go all the way up Jackass Road instead of down to Dome Peak.
That won’t be possible this year, since Betancourt said the organizers didn’t want to deal with the logistics of a 50K. He didn’t receive a permit from DNR until late March after submitting an application in December, leaving little time to properly advertise the challenging race.
“We do plan on bringing it back,” Betancourt said. “Not exactly sure how. If we change the course, it’ll be the third time that we’ve changed it.”
For now he’s focused on creating a memorable experience for this year’s race, which means traveling out to the Ahtanum State Forest southwest of Yakima to camp with many of the runners Friday night. The forecast looks promising and runners can look forward to hamburgers and hot dogs, plus Pepsi products and beer from Varietal, Bale Breaker and Hop Capital.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the race in 2020, then DNR chose to cancel the race with less than two weeks’ notice in 2021 due to extreme fire danger from unseasonably high temperatures. Betancourt said the new permit allows the race to continue for the next five years.
