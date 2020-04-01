YAKIMA, Wash. — Race director Richard Betancourt announced the cancellation of this summer’s Grey Rock Trail Runs in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
Public health concerns linked to COVID-19 forced the difficult decision regarding the 12K, 25K and 50K runs set for July 11 that start and finish near Tree Phones Campground in the Ahtanum. Betancourt said he followed guidance from health experts and the trajectory of the pandemic, noting the 16th annual Grey Rock Trail Runs would be scheduled for July 10, 2021.