Washington’s Department of Natural Resources canceled the annual Grey Rock Trail runs due to high fire danger.
Race director Richard Betancourt said the agency informed him Wednesday afternoon the 12K and 25K scheduled for July 10 would not be allowed. They cited the high fuel load in the Ahtanum State Forest, and the risk of fires starting from so many vehicles going out to an area with just one exit road, Betancourt said.
“We’re terribly disappointed,” Betancourt said. “But the safety of the runners, the volunteers is more important.”
He’d already purchased many supplies, including around $200 worth of Gatorade and water for the races, which were on track to sell out with 35 runners per race. Those who have already signed up should receive an email offering the choice of either a refund or the option to roll over registration fees to next year.
Betancourt said between runners, volunteers and supporters he expected the race to draw approximately 150 people to the trail races that begin and end at Tree Phones Campground. Cars must travel approximately 6 miles on gravel off of North Fork Road to reach the starting area.
This year marks the end of a five-year contract with DNR to hold the Hardcore Running Club races on the second weekend in July.
Betancourt said given the high temperatures and growing fire dangers, he may talk to group officers about trying to move Grey Rock back to September.
COVID-19 concerns forced the cancelation of the 2020 races and led to the 50k race being eliminated from this year’s event. Eisenhower graduate Carter Svendson won the 50K the last time it was held, in 2019.