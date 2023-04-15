Even with cooler temperatures and a calm breeze, the Yakima Skyline 50K stayed as challenging as ever on Saturday.
Portland's Tyler Green, who's already won the Orcas Island 50K in record time and finished third overall at the prestigious 80-mile Transgrancaria Classic in Spain this year, turned in a winning time of 5:07:57, nearly 20 minutes off the course record.
None of the other 64 runners finished under 5:49, although Stacey Marion clocked a 5:54:09 as the top woman, more than 10 minutes faster than her second-place time from a year ago. She surged ahead of 25K course record holder Maria Dalzot at the end of the long climb after the halfway point at the Buffalo Road trailhead and passed multiple men on her return to Umtanum Creek Recration Area.
"I spend a lot more time on (Nordic) skis than I do running in the winter," Marion said. "For this it's just kind of natural, I'm in more pole shape than I am running shape. Basically all the uphills I'm just trekking along, power hiking with poles."
Green led all competitors from start to finish, although an unknown runner kept pace with him for most of the race. The 39-year-old from Portland said while that gave him some competition, it also brought out a little frustration and affected his mental focus.
That didn't stop Green from cruising into the halfway point at two hours and 24 minutes. But his legs felt heavy and fatigue caught up to him, especially on the long climb from the Roza aid station to the course's high point on the Yakima Skyline ridge.
"That was really hard and then staying on the skyline, I kept looking around like, gosh, how long was this?" Green said. "It just kept going and going and going. But it had that great view of the mountains as well."
Isaiah Hemmen from Seattle passed Craig Kohring during that climb after steadily working his way up from tenth at the first aid station to second place. Darla Askew, a veteran 50-year-old trail runner from Bend, Ore., also progressed throughout the race to take second in the women's race, beating the time she ran on the course 11 years ago.
Mino Giunta came all the way from Portland looking for a challenge in his 50K debut. The 28-year-old enjoyed the scenery in his first visit to the Yakima River Canyon but didn't know what to expect on a course quite different from the wet, softer hills he trained on around Portland, which saw more snow than usual during his training cycle.
"I generally do steep things, so this course is known to have a lot of elevation," Giunta said. "My only goals are to finish quickly enough that I'm not out here all day."
The race certainly delivered on its end and Giunta responded well, earning a top 10 finish before collapsing into a chair before 3 p.m. As the cold Yakima River flowed by and live music played while runners enjoyed beer and freshly made pizza, he could finally relax.
Men — 1. Tyler Green, Portland, 5:07:57; 2. Isaiah Hemmen, Seattle, 5:49:54; 3. Craig Kohring, Seattle, 5:52:18. Women — 1. Stacey Marion, North Bend, 5:54:09; 2. Darla Askew, Bend, Ore., 6:19:54; 3. Kristina Pattison, Missoula, Mont., 6:34:19.
