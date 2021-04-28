Despite significant restrictions due to COVID-19, above-average snowfall and more people heading to the mountains turned the 2020-21 ski season into one of the best ever.
White Pass spokesperson Kathleen Goyette said record numbers of overall visitors, lessons and cross country skiers more than offset lower food and beverage sales with no indoor seating available. The mountain received more than 400 inches of snow through 141 days of operation that ended last Sunday, not including the 40-inch base that existed when White Pass opened Nov. 27.
“Before the season started, we had just so many unknowns and were trying to plan but things just kept changing week to week,” Goyette said. “We had so many concerns, but really we couldn’t be more grateful for how it all worked out.”
Mount Hood Meadows successfully spread its visitors throughout the day, according to vice president of communications Dave Tragethon. Mission Ridge marketing director Tony Hickok said the mountain overlooking Wenatchee saw record visitation for a season that featured the most night skiing ever and 123 days of operation, the most since 1996-97.
Tragethon and Goyette both said the ski areas benefited from algorithms designed to project how many season passholders would come up on certain days based on weather and historical data. Meadows and Mission Ridge stopped pass sales before the season began, while White Pass saw unusually high sales of full-price passes from November through the first week of December for people who wanted to guarantee a spot on peak days.
Mission Ridge and Meadows saw big increases in night skiing, which White Pass decided to cancel this season to avoid people gathering in large groups. Non-peak times became critical during a winter when the White Pass parking lot rarely got even close to full and Mission Ridge never got close to its single-day record.
“We had less people on our busiest days and more people on more days,” Hickok said.
That trend held for White Pass as well, where Goyette said Wednesdays in particular became much more popular with many kids getting the day off from online or hybrid learning. Goyette believes White Pass saw a lot more visitors who were unable to go to the region’s bigger mountains, such as Meadows, Stevens Pass, Crystal Mountain or Summit at Snoqualmie.
Compliance largely wasn’t a major concern as staff worked to ensure visitors wore masks appropriately and followed social distancing guidelines. At Meadows, Tragethon said compliance improved after a crackdown early in the season that resulted in close to 30 repeat offenders or visitors who showed resistance losing their passes.
Goyette said most people just seemed happy to be able to come back after the coronavirus cut short the 2019-20 season. She stressed the importance of cooperation from staff during an unprecedented time.
“In our case it pays to be a medium-sized mountain because we didn’t get overrun,” Goyette said. “We’re fortunate that we have a really long-time staff.”
Looking ahead, Tragethon said Meadows understands the coronavirus continues to be a global concern that won’t go away by next season. The area’s coronavirus task force continues to meet and adjust to the latest information.
But some regulations might be relaxed, and White Pass hopes to at least prevent the longer lines often seen this winter by going back to four people per chair whenever possible. Indoor dining could also return, although positive visitor responses ensured creative alternatives such as wood-fired pizza at White Pass and online ordering at Mission Ridge will return.
Meadows expects to keep selling passes for specific individual days, and Goyette said White Pass would likely follow the lead of bigger mountains. With all their first-time customers, they expect to reach a new limit put on season pass sales to ensure a good visitor experience.
The end of the season means maintenance and looking ahead to new projects, such as the six-pack hi-speed lift that Tragethon said could be installed at Meadows as early as next summer. White Pass will be introducing 6.2 miles of new nordic trails, and Goyette said after this season they’re prepared for whatever next winter may bring.
“I don’t think anyone was perfect,” Goyette said, noting the season seemed to go well for the entire industry. “The good news is we didn’t get hit with any big outbreaks, any big problems.”