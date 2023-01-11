Today, when you see Canada geese on the golf courses, in the parks and school yards around our area, it would be difficult to believe that a half century ago, there were very few geese around.
But back in the 1960s it was a bit of a rarity to see the big geese in Central Washington. And you never saw snow geese.
Back then, for a young teenager who loved hunting more than just about anything, the idea of bagging a goose was just a dream. It was, for me, something that seemed unattainable.
The chance to get my first goose came on a very warm, windy January day in back in 1969.
Almost every winter Saturday during waterfowl season in the late 1960s and early 1970s, my dad and I, along with some friends, would head down to the Lower Valley to jump-shoot ducks.
Our favorite spot to hunt was the Marion Drain near Toppenish. We would walk the drain and jump the ducks that had landed there during the night after feeding in one of the nearby cornfields.
If the weather was cold and snowy, as it almost always was during the winters in the late 1960’s, we would get some shooting.
Some days we would get several ducks. On others we would get few or none. But we always had a great time.
Even if we didn’t get any ducks we would always see plenty. In fact, back in those days the Yakima Valley was a major wintering area for ducks that had migrated down from the north.
On any given morning you could stand on the drain road and watch hundreds of thousands of ducks flying overhead, from their feeding grounds to the reserve. Wave after wave of ducks would be in the air, for literally as far as the eye could see. It was quite a site and one, sadly, I thought would never end.
The highlight of the day was when we would see some geese. But they, like most of the ducks, would be a mile high. And even though their honking would make them sound much closer, never did they get close enough to shoot.
I’m sure there were successful goose hunters in our area back in the late 1960s. But, as is the case today, to be successful at hunting geese you need to work at it.
You need to find where the birds are feeding and have the big decoy spreads to get them to come in. With so few geese back then, it was a huge effort with far less chance of success.
Because my dad and I weren’t equipped for that type of hunting, about the only way we were going to shoot a goose was to luck into one.
Which is exactly what happened on that day in late January way back when. As we were driving home after our morning duck hunt, we spotted a low-flying flock of geese. As we watched the birds struggling against the wind, they suddenly cupped their wings and lit in a winter wheat field.
Now, anyone who has ever hunted geese knows the birds have incredible eyesight and they are next to impossible to sneak up on. But this small flock of geese had landed about 25 yards from some tall weeds next to an old abandoned farmhouse.
In short order a plan was devised, and within a few minutes four of us were belly-crawling through the tall grass toward the geese. I still remember peaking up over the tips of the grass and seeing a dozen goose heads turn in unison to look at me looking at them. And in the next instant the big birds were in the air.
What happened next was a blur. Lots of shots were fired. Three geese fell from the sky.
Unfortunately, none were bagged by me and my little 16-gauge single shot shotgun. My big chance, and I blew it.
It would be several years and countless ducks, pheasants, grouse, doves and quail later that I would again get a shot at a goose. This time I was the only one shooting and when I fired at the front goose in a string of four flying up off of the Columbia River, the last goose fell.
Over the last several decades as Canada goose numbers have grown incredibly, and snow geese populations have exploded, there are even more opportunities to hunt geese throughout Eastern Washington.
While seeing a flock of geese back in the 1960s was something of a novelty, today geese are so plentiful they are becoming pests here and around the country, tearing up city parks, office parks and everywhere else there is grass.
What hasn’t changed for goose hunters over the years is the need for good scouting and plenty of decoys for a chance at a successful hunt. That is, unless you can find a spot where you can put a sneak on a small flock.
Goose and duck season remains open throughout Eastern Washington until Sunday, Jan. 29, giving hunters a little over two more weeks to get out after them. With a break in the weather, it could be the best two weeks of the whole season.
